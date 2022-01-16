Graham Souness hails Leeds United for ‘sending a message’ to the Premier League in West Ham win

Leeds did themselves proud.

Graham Souness hailed Leeds United, and their manager Marcelo Bielsa following their spectacular 3-2 win against West Ham at the London Stadium.

Amidst the backdrop of several Covid-19 issues plaguing the Premier League, Bielsa’s side soldiered on, and turned in a brilliant display to see off David Moyes’ Champions League-chasing outfit.

And speaking after the game, Souness praised a youthful Leeds United, while also taking a thinly-veiled swipe at Arsenal.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Souness agreed with the decision for Arsenal’s North London Derby against Spurs to be called off.

Although, after the game ended between Leeds and West Ham, he appeared to have a different view on the matter.

“Going back to where we started today,” Souness explained on Sky Sports. “When you asked about Arsenal, and should the game have been called off, what has that said about that team, Leeds.

“Look at their bench. Look at the age of them [all]. What a [brilliant] message that sends up to the rest of the Premier League.”

Shortly after, Robbie Keane agreed with the ex-Liverpool hero, explaining that the outing was a ‘great opportunity,’ for an emerging side at Elland Road.

“It is a great opportunity for [the] young kids,” he said. “Just a little mention, the young lad Bate who got taken off, before that, he was actually playing very, very well.

“Nothing to be ashamed of there, absolutely not. That was more of a tactical situation, bring a bit more experience on. He’s got a very, very bright future, nothing to be ashamed of there.”

The result, however, was an important one for Leeds, as they look to claw themselves away from a relegation dogfight this season.

While Jack Harrison’s hat-trick was telling, they were perhaps fortunate to leave East London with all three points, following Jarrod Bowen’s late miss.

Next up for Leeds is a crunch Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

