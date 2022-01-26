FIFA president claims World Cup plans can help African migrants ‘avoid death in the sea’

An alternative view, this.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has suggested that a biennial World Cup would bring ‘hope’ to Africans, and consequently help bring an end to people perishing in the sea while crossing the Meditteranean.

Speaking today in Strasbourg, Infantino championed the merits of the proposal, which has been met with much dismay amongst many within the world of football.

He did, however, concede that it is unlikely that the plan will come to fruition.

Gianni Infantino: “We need to find ways to include the entire world.”

“I understand that in Europe the World Cup takes place twice a week,” Infantino said. “Because the best players are playing in Europe. So in Europe, there is no need for additional possibilities and events.

“But if we think about the rest of the world, and the vast majority of Europe that doesn’t see the best players or participate in the top competitions, then we have to think about what football brings, which goes beyond the sport.

In selling biennial World Cup to the Council of Europe, Gianni Infantino, not a parody version, really said this: “We have to give Africans hope so they don’t have to cross the Mediterranean to be able to have a better life here. We have to give them opportunities and dignity.” pic.twitter.com/ewRkqksd9d — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) January 26, 2022

“We need to find ways to include the entire world,” he said. “To give hope to Africans so that they do not need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life. But more probably death in the sea.

“We need to give dignity and we need to give more opportunities, not by providing charity, but by allowing the rest of the world as well to participate.”

Gianni Infantino.

In preaching for a World Cup every two years, Infantino noted that the same opportunities must be provided for nations not in Europe.

“We will discuss what the best way is to be more inclusive, not just to speak about saying no to discrimination, but to actually act in exactly that direction,” he added.

“By being more inclusive. By bringing everybody on board. By trying to give opportunities, hope and dignity to the entire world.”

His comments, however, have come under considerable attack, with Kick It Out blasting his word.

#Breaking FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s comments about African migrants have been described as “completely unacceptable” by Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett, in a statement released to the PA news agency pic.twitter.com/oZtYWWMqCc — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) January 26, 2022

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FIFA, Gianni Infantino, World Cup