Rotherham boss heaps praise on ‘excellent’ Georgie Kelly

Georgie Kelly has got off to a great start in England. Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has hailed his new recruit Georgie Kelly, with the ex-Bohemians star making a telling impact on his U23s debut for the Millers. Kelly found the back of the net for the Millers’ second-string, with a trademark header. His appearance comes just days after he completed his move to the AESSEAL Stadium, with Rotherham beating off stiff competition to sign the ex-Dundalk hitman.

Paul Warne on Georgie Kelly: “He’s an amazing guy..”

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post in his pre-match press conference, Warne explained that while Kelly has to wait for his chance, he has no issue in granting it to him.

“Normally I would give you a real beige answer but the truth is he’s just played in a game there and been really excellent; scored a goal, his first goal for the club a header from just outside the six-yard box from a cross from my son,” he said.

“Georgie was excellent, ran around, was a real threat in the box and I was really pleased with him. Straight away the lads have taken to him.

“He’s going to be a bit out of the first team but if something happens to one of my strikers I’ll have no problem him putting in the squad, then it’s about getting on the pitch.

#rufc new boy Georgie Kelly has scored twice in a practice match this morning. “He looked really good,” says boss Paul Warne. Warne’s son, Mack, set up the first one (a Kelly header)! — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 3, 2022 “He knows he’s got the painful road to get to the physical stature of the players here but he’s got a real determination, he’s a real clever lad, he understands.

“He’s already started his programmes and he’s progressing nicely so we’re really pleased with him.

“He’s an amazing guy. You’ll sit there and chat to him, you want him to do well and his team-mates want him to do well. He’s a big part of our success here.” Georgie Kelly. And while Kelly is already impressing at his new club, it did take him time to find his feet at Bohemians in 2021. After a poor start to the season, for Bohs, and Kelly, the Co. Donegal frontman found his lethal touch as the season went on; finding the back of the net on many occasions. With that in mind, he will be hoping to pick up his form when he does get the chance to at his new club, who are in the midst of a thrilling League One playoff race.

