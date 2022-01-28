Rotherham complete Georgie Kelly U-turn as Ireland underage international makes League Two switch

A busy evening on the transfers front.

League of Ireland top scorer for 2021, Georgie Kelly, has officially completed his switch to League One promotion contenders Rotherham United on a long-term deal.

Kelly, who Rotherham looked to have cooled their interest last week, has joined the Millers amid interest from Plymouth Argyle and Bradford City in England respectively.

The now former Bohemians striker has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal at the club, linking up with Paul Warne’s side after the departure of Kieran Sadlier earlier today.

Meanwhile, in other transfer news, former Ireland U17 international Calum Kavanagh; the son of ex-Ireland senior international Graham; has joined Harrogate Town on loan until the end of the season.

Georgie Kelly to Rotherham United.

In a statement on Friday evening, Rotherham confirmed that they had beaten stiff competition to snap up Kelly on a long-term deal at the AESSEAL Stadium.

The Co. Donegal native links up with the club having impressed with Bohemians in the League of Ireland last season, helping to fire them an FAI Cup final.

And while he was unable to steer the Gypsies to European football for 2022, he did impress in Europe for Keith Long’s side, starring in the Europa Conference League.

FREEVIEW | I’ve come here to work and learn – Georgie Watch a full interview with our new signing Georgie Kelly for FREE on iFollow Millers, here ⬇️#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProudhttps://t.co/ZfSFNV73us#rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/pxLZ4dspX0 — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) January 28, 2022

He now joins a frontline at Rotherham United that includes Ireland U21 JJ Kayode, with Chiedozie Ogbene also at the club.

But just last week, the Millers were keen to cool their interest in the attacker as their name was mentioned in the race for his signature.

Plymouth were also public in their interest for him, as were Bradford City, although both ended up missing out on the lethal frontman.

Calum Kavanagh to Harrogate Town.

Meanwhile, in League Two, former Ireland U17 international Calum Kavanagh has completed his loan move to Harrogate Town.

Harrogate has been a good breeding ground for Irish talent in recent years, and Kavanagh will be hoping to follow the likes of William Hondermarck in making a Championship move shortly after his spell with Town.

The 18-year-old joins Harrogate having impressed with Boro’s U23s in recent weeks, and months.

Transfer News 🚨 | League Two’s Harrogate Town have landed the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Calum Kavanagh from Middlesbrough. Calum has six goals in six games for Boro’s U23s this season and “will cause no end of problems for opponents” according to his new boss 💪 pic.twitter.com/JXKmLgYC9B — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) January 28, 2022

“Calum is an exciting forward who will cause no end of problems for opponents with his tenacity, pace and ability, we’re convinced of that,” Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said.

“He’s a determined player on the pitch, a good character and fits in with what we want in the squad which is hungry, go getting players with a belief and presence on the pitch.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Calum Kavanagh, georgie kelly, Harrogate Town, Rotherham United