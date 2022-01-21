League of Ireland top scorer in League One and League Two transfer battle

The Georgie Kelly saga is rumbling on.

2021 League of Ireland top goalscorer Georgie Kelly appears to be the subject of two transfer bids from both Bradford City and Rotherham United ahead of the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Kelly, 25, is understood to have been the subject of plenty of interest throughout Europe this off-season; and is expected to finalise his move away from Bohemians this month.

But it now appears that Bradford City and Rotherham United are battling it out for the ex-Dundalk man who is a free agent.

Georgie Kelly set for English transfer battle.

“We have got competition from League One clubs,” Bradford manager Derek Adams told the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

“We just feel that we might be able to get him because of being Bradford City. And the player might be able to play week in, week out. At the top end of League One that might not happen.”

Currently, Bradford are well in the hunt for a League Two playoff spot, although they do have work to do claw their way back into contention.

“We’re going against Rotherham United at this moment for a player. I can understand why he would want to go there and the opportunity of making it to the Championship,” Adam added.

“But there’s the other side of it that he might not get as much game time as he would do with us. We’re able to then propel him to the next level.

“I understand that sometimes when you get that opportunity of playing at a higher level, you want to test yourself and show you can do it. I’ve done that in the past.”

Bohemians set for more transfer misery.

While Bradford have suggested that Kelly is a target for the Millers; who also have Chiedozie Ogbene within their ranks; it is a comment that has not gone down well with the League One side.

“I sincerely appreciate the Bradford manager mentioning us by name,” their boss Paul Warne said. “That’s a nice touch.”

Bohemians can confirm the signing of Grant Horton on a season-long loan from Cheltenham Town. The defender joins having played first-team football in the English League One, League Two, FA Cup and League Cup.

Meanwhile, Bohs have confirmed that they have snapped up defender Grant Horton on loan from Cheltenham Town for the season, but they are expected to lose Dawson Devoy to MK Dons.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported, as per the Irish Independent, that full-back Andy Lyons is set for a move to cross-town rivals Shamrock Rovers.

