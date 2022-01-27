Plymouth boss teases move for Georgie Kelly

Georgie Kelly looks like he is inching towards his move to England.

2021 League of Ireland Premier Division top-scorer Georgie Kelly appears to be inching towards a move to League One promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle.

Last week, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher confirmed that he was interested in Kelly, and has since teased supporters that a deal to bring in a striker is imminent.

The January transfer window slams shut on Monday night, so any potential deal to bring in the ex-Dundalk forward must be completed by then.

But Schumacher appears confident that he will be able to bring in new talent to the club.

Speaking to the Plymouth Herald today, Schumacher revealed he was confident that he would be able to add to his squad.

This comes as he also recently swooped in for former St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Alfie Lewis; who linked up with Argyle earlier this month.

“We are hopeful that we will [bring in new signings],” he said. “If we do then fantastic, if we don’t then no problem. I have got pretty much two players for every position.

“We are working hard behind the scenes, like we have been doing for months, and we will continue to do so. As soon as Monday night is gone then the planning goes on to the next transfer window. That’s just how it is.

“We would like to bring one in if we could. But if anything else comes up that we feel is better for the team then we will look at that as well. It depends on how much finances we have got.”

And when asked whether or not that imminent arrival may be a striker, Schumacher replied, rather teasingly: “Possibly.”

While Kelly seems to be nearing a switch to Plymouth; he has also been linked with a number of other moves throughout Europe.

According to the Irish Independent, clubs in Denmark were interested in the ex-UCD forward; as were clubs in Scotland.

But it seems as if a move to either League One or League Two is most likely. Bradford City registered their interest, as did Rotherham United, with the latter having pulled out of the race.

