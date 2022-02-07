Gavin Kilkenny rues FA Cup shock after being handed captain’s armband

It was not the day Gavin Kilkenny.

Ireland U21 international Gavin Kilkenny rued Bournemouth’s shock FA Cup exit to non-league side Boreham Wood, after being handed the Cherries’ captain’s armband.

Despite the Cherries’ deadline day splurge on talent, Kilkenny and his teammates were unable to avoid defeat against their non-league opponents.

The former St Kevin’s Boys midfielder took over the responsibility as captain after half-time, but he was unable to help his side avoid a major FA Cup shock.

“It’s not good enough to lose that game..”

Speaking after the game, Bournemouth boss Scott Parker revealed the loss was the ‘lowest’ of his footballing career, and Kilkenny was of a similar mindset.

“We know ourselves,” he said after the game, as quoted by the Daily Echo. “He doesn’t need to say much, we know as players it’s not good enough to lose that game. Obviously, we should be winning that.

“You’ve seen it before in the cup. We knew before there was a chance of this happening – we wanted to make sure it didn’t happen, unfortunately, it did.

“It’s not easy for the manager to know what to say. We have just got to pick ourselves up and put it right on Wednesday because the league is the most important thing.”

Kilkenny, now 22, has seen his Bournemouth future thrown into doubt in recent days, following the recent arrivals at the end of the January transfer window.

Prior to the window closing, the Dubliner was linked with a late move to Blackpool, but that move did not come to fruition.

Despite that, he went on to start, and then captain his side a few days later in the FA Cup.

And amid the discussion surrounding his short-term future at the Vitality Stadium, it may become a lot clearer this week, with Bournemouth set to host Birmingham City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

