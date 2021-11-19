Gavin Bazunu’s spot as first-choice at Portsmouth under threat

A threat for Gavin Bazunu?

Gavin Bazunu’s spot as first-choice goalkeeper for Portsmouth may be under threat according to his manager Danny Cowley.

Bazunu went through a difficult spell for Pompey prior to the international break, but he dusted himself off well to grab another two clean sheets for the Boys in Green while away.

But back on the club front, he was replaced by Alex Bass while with Stephen Kenny’s squad. And after a strong performance from Bass, Portsmouth boss Cowley admits he has a decision to make as a result.

“It’s not easy,” he said on his goalkeeping choice between Bazunu and Bass.

“I know Bass played against Palace but in a very different game. Wycombe was probably the toughest of games to come into, because they put so many balls in the box. I thought he was just magnificent, really good. I’m so, so pleased for him.

“He is a top goalkeeper and it is horrible because I wake up every morning wanting to help the players improve and get better and obviously, on a Saturday, you have to pick a team and you can only pick 11.

“You feel like you’re getting in a good player’s way, which is never nice, but I’m really pleased for Bass because he’s conducted himself brilliantly.

“When you do that day to day, then football normally has got a way of looking after you.”

Despite Portsmouth’s slow start to the League One campaign, only Ben Amos of Wigan Athletic and Viktor Johansson of Rotherham United have more league clean sheets than Bazunu this season.

“Gavin’s a top kid, he’s going to be a top player,” Cowley said about Bazunu earlier this month. “He loves his football, it means a lot to him, but he probably has the strongest mentality out of everyone in the group, so he will come through.

“He’s a top goalkeeper and has been excellent for us. Yes he has made some mistakes, but that is the life of a keeper.”

Portsmouth host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon at Fratton Park, with a 3pm kick-off. They are currently 10th in League One, just five points off the playoff positions.

