Portsmouth boss issues Gavin Bazunu short-term future update

by Andrew Dempsey
Gavin Bazunu is going nowhere, for now.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has eased fears that he is going to lose Gavin Bazunu during the January transfer window.

The Pompey boss, in a recent interview with Hampshire Live, declared that he is ‘confident’ that he will be able to keep the Irish teenager at Fratton Park next month.

This comes as the Firhouse man was linked with a recent move to Premier League side Man City, and also Championship side Bournemouth.

That Championship move, however, was a potential loan move, but that now seems unlikely at this present moment in time.

Danny Cowley opens up on Gavin Bazunu’s short-term future.

“I’m pretty sure Manchester City are not going to want to sell Gavin Bazunu,” Cowley told HampshireLive.

“I don’t want to speak for Manchester City. I’d be shocked if they did, just because of the potential he has, his capabilities. That would be something you’d have to ask Manchester City.

“We’re certainly confident that he’s going to be with us for the season.”

The original report linking Bazunu with a switch to Anfield came from the Sunday Mirror last weekend, claiming that the Reds were keeping close tabs on the ex-Shamrock Rovers keeper.

But he has not let that speculation hinder his performances in recent weeks, with the Ireland international picking up five clean sheets in his last seven outings.

His recent form has also helped Portsmouth keep in touch with the League One playoff positions, despite their lack of goals.

Bazunu, and his Pompey teammates take on Morecambe in League One tomorrow at Fratton Park, kick-off is at 3pm.

