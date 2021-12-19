Gavin Bazunu reflects on his remarkable rise at the RTE Sports Awards

Gavin Bazunu picked up RTE’s young sportsperson of the year award on Saturday night.

Gavin Bazunu has opened up on his remarkable rise over the last 12 months, after picking up RTE’s young sportsperson of the year award on Saturday night.

The former Shamrock Rovers teenager, who is still 19, went from being fourth-choice to first-choice for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland in 2021 and has been duly rewarded in doing so.

And while his latest award may not come as a surprise to anyone, it signified a stellar year for the Firhouse teenager, especially for those who witnessed his senior League of Ireland debut for the Hoops.

Gavin Bazunu’s rise continues.

“It seems like a lot longer for me since I made my debut for Shamrock Rovers,” he told RTE’s Darragh Maloney after picking up his award.

“Looking back on it, it is brilliant to see how far I’ve come, but all I think in my head is the next year, the next challenge, and I just want to keep gaining on what I have done.

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is the RTÉ Young Sportsperson of the Year. pic.twitter.com/PoynFjEPCJ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 18, 2021

“It’s been 12 months of a lot of change and there is still an unbelievable amount of talent in the goalkeeper area of the squad, with Caoimhin [Kelleher] and Mark [Travers], and obviously Darren [Randolph], who I looked up to massively when I was growing up.

“It is brilliant for me to be able to say that I’ve played, and I just want to keep working on it and continue to be number one.”

Gavin Bazunu.

Bazunu’s appearance at the awards ceremony came as a surprise, however, with Portsmouth’s League One game postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

What a year it has been for Gavin Bazunu RTE Sport Young Sportsperson of the Year 🏆

PFAI Overseas Player of the Year 🏆

CRISC Supporters MNT Player of the Year 🏆 Our super keeper 🤩#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/03g3yxbU3M — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) December 19, 2021

As it stands, the 19-year-old may return to competitive action as early as Tuesday in the EFL Trophy, but it appears more likely his first appearance since scooping this latest award will come on St. Stephen’s Day, with Pompey hosting Oxford United at Fratton Park.

