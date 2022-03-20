Gavin Bazunu hailed as the ‘best’ by Portsmouth boss

A busy day at the office for Gavin Bazunu.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has branded Gavin Bazunu as a ‘top’ goalkeeper following the Irish international’s latest inspired showing for the League One promotion chasers.

Pompey recorded a clean sheet in a scoreless draw with Wycombe Wanderers at Fratton Park, with Bazunu playing a huge part in that point.

But they were unable to make up ground in their play-off chase, with Oxford United, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday also dropping points.

Bazunu, however, was forced into action on several occasions for Pompey, turning in a few big saves throughout the contest on the English South-Coast.

And importantly for the Firhouse teenager, his clean sheet comes just a day before he links up for Ireland duty.

“He hasn’t [had to make saves that often this season],” Cowley said of Bazunu’s big performance, as quoted by Hampshire Live. “You look at the stats, he hasn’t but he did today and he made some good ones.

“He’s a top goalkeeper. He’s the best I’ve ever worked with.”

Blues were denied all three points by an expert goalkeeping display at Fratton Park. Here’s the best of the action.#PORvWYC pic.twitter.com/tRaORz0iXr — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) March 20, 2022

Gavin Bazunu.

Bazunu’s latest performance also saw him collect his 15th clean sheet of the League One season, a record that he holds for this campaign.

Meanwhile, it also comes against the backdrop of an intensifying debate over his position as Ireland’s first-choice keeper.

Through no fault of his own, Bazunu has seen both Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers shoot to prominence in recent months, with the former inspiring Liverpool to a Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea.

Travers, as well, has firmly established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Championship with Bournemouth.

Despite that, Stephen Kenny has made it clear that Bazunu is his first-choice, for now at least. Ireland take on Belgium and Lithuania over the next couple of weeks in two March friendlies at the Aviva Stadium, where Bazunu will be looking to showcase his skills yet again.

