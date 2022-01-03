Spanish media tip Gavin Bazunu’s talent to ‘explode’ in 2022

Another nice bit of recognition for Gavin Bazunu.

Spanish media outlet MARCA have pinpointed Ireland’s Gavin Bazunu as one of the hottest prospects to watch out for in 2022.

This comes as Bazunu enjoyed a stunning debut campaign for Ireland, starring for Stephen Kenny’s side since making his senior international debut in March 2021.

Currently at League One side Portsmouth, the ex-Shamrock Rovers shot-stopper has shown glimpses of his ability to play at a much higher level, cue some links to moves to Bournemouth and even Liverpool.

But he is expected to remain where he is for now, as he looks to build on his stunning 2021 success.

MARCA tip Gavin Bazunu’s talent to ‘explode’ in 2022.

As a result, MARCA have pinpointed the Firhouse teenager for big things in 2022, placing him in a team that they expect will ‘explode’.

“These talents are young, highly talented and set to explode in 2022, whether or not they get a move away to a top club or are already in the perfect environment to continue their development,” the Spanish outlet said.

This save from 19-year-old Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu 😱 (via @RTEsoccer)pic.twitter.com/1Mpcc1XB7v — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 14, 2021

“We’ve looked to stay away from the obvious names, so you won’t see Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount on this list. Also, it is a varied selection with nine leagues and nine different nationalities represented.

“With all the players born either on or after January 1, 2000, this XI is set to define the next era of the sport.”

And on Bazunu, they offered an interesting take on the former Hoops keeper.

“Manchester City loaned the Irish shot-stopper out to Portsmouth and he has proven to be way too high a quality player for the third tier of English football,” they said.

“He is strong, makes fine reflex saves and is already a full international with Ireland, with whom he has saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.”

Gavin Bazunu.

While MARCA suggest that Bazunu may be too good for the level he is playing at, he is showing little sign of letting the hype get to him yet.

And for now, that is a quality in itself as the 19-year-old from Dublin continues to shine on the world stage.

