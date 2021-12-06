Gavin Bazunu linked with huge Liverpool move from Man City

Gavin Bazunu is turning heads in England.

Ireland international Gavin Bazunu has been linked with a move from Man City to Liverpool, in a recent report in the Sunday Mirror.

Bazunu has impressed suitably while on loan at Portsmouth in League One this season, and is already Ireland’s first-choice at just 19-years of age.

He made his international debut earlier this year at home to Luxembourg, and while it ended in defeat, he has dusted himself off well to assert himself as one of Ireland’s most exciting prospects.

While age is on his side, it has become apparent that his next move will need to be a step-up in level from his current one at Portsmouth.

And in Liverpool, he may just have that.

Currently, Caoimhin Kelleher, Bazunu’s international teammate is second-choice at Anfield, but the report in the Sunday Mirror suggests that the Reds are keeping close tabs on the Firhouse teenager.

The former Shamrock Rovers keeper has already made 10 appearances for the Boys in Green at senior international level, and with a chance at the Man City first-team appearing a bit away, for now, it is no surprise that other clubs have taken an interest in his services.

Whether he plays or not at Liverpool is a different matter, however, with City already trying to tie one of their most prised young assets down to a longer-term contract.

Currently, the 19-year-old is contracted to City until June 2024, but the Mirror has also reported that they are looking to extend that given his rise in recent months.

In League One, Bazunu has been a virtual ever-present for Pompey as they hunt down promotion to the Championship this season.

And as recently as last week, Bazunu was told that he could reach ‘the very top’ of the game by his Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley.

“He’s going to be top,” Cowley told Hampshire Live. “He’s going to be a top goalkeeper. “One thing I wasn’t concerned about was how he was going to respond to a couple of mistakes that he made.

“I just believe so much in him, in his competency but also him as a human being.”

