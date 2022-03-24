Close sidebar

Gavin Bazunu ruled out of Ireland squad through illness with new recruit called up

by Andrew Dempsey
Irish transfer news

A blow for Ireland.

Gavin Bazunu has been ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming internationals against Belgium and Lithuania through illness.

Bazunu’s withdrawal follows Mark Travers who has also been forced out of the Ireland set-up on Wednesday evening.

As a result, Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary has been called up in his place, with Bohemians shot-stopper James Talbot also making the squad.

Gavin Bazunu dealt illness setback.

As per an FAI statement, they revealed Bazunu’s withdrawal on Thuirsday morning: “Illness has forced Portsmouth goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu to withdraw as O’Leary joins Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and Bohemians stopper James Talbot in Stephen Kenny’s squad,” it read.

“The 26-year-old, who qualifies for Ireland through his Kerry-born grandfather, has made 11 appearances for Bristol City in the Championship this season, 36 appearances overall, and last received a call-up in May 2019 for a training camp in Portugal.

“He is set to link up with the squad this morning ahead of Thursday’s training session as preparations continue for Saturday’s FAI Centenary Game against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium.

Updated Republic of Ireland Squad – Belgium & Lithuania. 

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), James Talbot (Bohemians), Max O’Leary (Bristol City).

Gavin Bazunu Liverpool

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Jimmy Dunne (Queens Park Rangers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Jayson Molumby West Brom 1

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter

Read More About: ,

Related posts

The Ireland team we think Stephen Kenny will play v Belgium at the Aviva Stadium

Chiedozie Ogbene reveals Premier League dream amid Rotherham contract update

Accrington Stanley fan avoids stadium ban after racially abusing James McClean