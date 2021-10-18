Gary Neville jumps to Steve Bruce’s defence and blasts Newcastle’s handling of their manager

Gary Neville had plenty to say about Steve Bruce’s situation as Newcastle United boss.

It seems apparent that Steve Bruce’s days as Newcastle manager are numbered, despite an encouraging showing in Sunday’s defeat at home to Spurs.

Bruce, however, has been the subject of intense heat from the Newcastle support – but Gary Neville has lept to the defence of the Geordies boss.

Neville blasted the current, and previous ownership for their handling of the Bruce era at St James’ Park, likening it to ’employment abuse’.

Gary Neville defends Steve Bruce.

With Bruce’s stay on Tyneside evidently coming to a rather messy end, Neville has called on the club to deal with the issues on hand with decency.

“I was sacked as a manager, it happens,” Neville said on Monday Night Football. “I’ve sacked managers, and it is an inhuman thing to do. It’s not a nice thing to have to do, but you do it.

“You pay them off. You know they’re in a difficult job. They respect you for that. You respect them for that. It’s a really difficult thing to do..

“Honestly, if this was any other industry, if this was any other walk of life, it would be classed as employment abuse. The employer would be in serious trouble. They absolutely would be absolutely in big trouble.

🗣 "It's not fair on a brilliant man, he deserves to be treated with decency. If you're going to sack him, pay him up, do the right thing and move on."@GNev2 criticises the ongoing situation surrounding Steve Bruce's future and feels the manager deserves more respect pic.twitter.com/kybFN4xKTs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 18, 2021

“You’ve got to show and demonstrate decency that’s not just these owners. It’s up to the one before to do it as well. Steve Bruce was being used as a lamb to the slaughter and an umbrella to stop the rain coming on their heads. It didn’t do in the end.

“However, Steve Bruce needs clarity. But think about that in your own walk of life. Think about that.”

Gary Neville tells Newcastle to stick or twist with Steve Bruce.

With several names linked to the supposedly vacant Newcastle job, Neville called on the club’s board to let Bruce know what his situation at the club is sooner rather than later.

“It is not fair on a brilliant man, a great football man a great player and manager. He deserves to be treated with decency. If you’re going to sack him, pay him the full money, don’t resist it, do the right thing and move on.

“If you’re not going to sack him, tell him at least. Be clear about what you’re going to do so at least the fans can then start having a go at you and stop using Steve Bruce as what would be a shield for the criticism of that football club.”

