Gary Neville says he will ‘never’ give up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United after Ferdinand claims

Former Man United defender Gary Neville has staunchly defended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once again, saying that he will not call on United to sack the Norwegian.

This latest remark comes after Rio Ferdinand admitted that it may be time for Solskjaer to ‘pass the baton’ on at the club.

The Red Devils have lost their last two home Premier League games in a row, recording defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.

But Neville insists that he will never throw the towel in on Ole, or his tenure when a question was put to him on Twitter.

Never. Thank you for asking though 👍 https://t.co/z5Xr4KGGWu — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 9, 2021

Ferdinand, however, was of a different belief yesterday.

“He’s done what he’s brought in to do,” Ferdinand insisted. “He’s come in and given the fans hope again. He has made the fans come back and want to watch the team again.

“He’s done that, and he has done a great job in that sense. But is he going to take us to win titles? Is he going to take us to win Champions League trophies?

I believe if Ole leaves Manchester United now, he walks away with his head held high… we discuss in depth today! Thoughts? 🔗 https://t.co/GB1QSAaLsI#VibeWithFive#MUFC pic.twitter.com/cwQvFSGuA9 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 8, 2021

“You need the foundations that have been built to fall back on when you are lacking that confidence, when you think you have a five or ten-yard ball that is normally easy is now a difficult ball. The foundations get you through that.

“The football club will be living and breathing longer than any individual. It’s what’s best for this football club. I just feel like now it might be the time for the baton to be handed over.”

Man United went into the international break outside the top-four, and the tasks do not get any easier for Solskjaer’s side after then.

After a visit to Watford, United have a crucial Champions League tie against Villarreal on the Tuesday.

After that, they then await a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

