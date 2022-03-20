Gary Neville reflects on Marcus Rashford’s dismal season

Marcus Rashford has endured a wretched campaign.

Gary Neville has stressed the need for Marcus Rashford to put his recent struggles behind him at the end of the season, following his dire 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Rashford has not only struggled for form, but also fitness throughout the year at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils have seen their Champions League hopes take a huge setback in recent weeks.

And unfortunately for Rashford, his performances have come under the microscope throughout.

“I get the fact that he’s not playing at the moment..”

But speaking ahead of the international break, Neville has likened Rashford’s plight to his own in 2000, one that he eventually shrugged off.

“I get the fact that he’s not playing at the moment,” Neville said on Sky Sports. “His form is poor and is drained of confidence. Nobody knows what has happened to him. Looks completely uncomfortable and unhappy on the pitch.

“When he came on against Atletico Madrid, he looked like there was just nothing there. So, he needs to get to the end of the season, re-group and reset.

🗣”No one knows what’s happened to him. He looks completely uncomfortable and unhappy on the pitch.” @GNev2 on Marcus Rashford 👇 pic.twitter.com/15CohwQG9E — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 20, 2022

“I had a period like that during my time at Manchester United, in 2000. I had to get to the summer and re-evaluate. There probably wasn’t as much scrutiny on me at the time.

“But I do feel like Marcus Rashford needs to just go away this summer for a few weeks where he reassesses himself, what he wants from life and who he wants around him.

“He’s not playing with freedom at this time.. I’d hate to think that from an academy player at the age of 9 that has got great talent, would just leave after his first bad period, even if it has been 12 or 18 months now.”

Marcus Rashford.

While also being left out of the England squad for their upcoming internationals, Rashford has been embroiled in some controversy of his own in recent days.

After United’s defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Rashford was seen to be goaded by a number of his own supporters, before then reacting.

While he has since been told to ignore the critics, he has struggled in terms of confidence this term. United return to action on Saturday, April 2nd against Leicester City.

