Gary Neville hits out at major Manchester United problem

Gary Neville was not impressed last night.

Gary Neville took aim at Manchester United pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes last night, after they were held to a 1-1 draw away to Premier League strugglers Newcastle United.

Neville, who also slammed United for being a ‘bunch of whingebags‘, hit out at the Portuguese pair, following their apparent actions towards the younger players during the game.

Throughout the game, Ralf Rangnick’s side had their body language called into question, sparking a passionate cry from Neville.

Gary Neville hits out at Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

“I said it after the Everton game earlier on in the season when Cristiano walked off and I thought it put pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He’s run off again tonight,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“He ran off at Watford when the manager was going to get sacked and everyone knew he was going to get sacked… and at Norwich.

“[Ronaldo and] Bruno, those are the two senior players in that dressing room. It’s devastating for the young players if the two best players in the team are looking at the others as if they’re not good enough.

“Cavani takes that away because I don’t think he wilts in the presence of Ronaldo or a Fernandes.

🗣 “It’s devastating for the younger players if the two best players are looking at the others as if they’re not good enough.” @GNev2 blasts Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their whinging and running off the pitch at full-time pic.twitter.com/euSz2kXLg0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021

“He stands up to them and helps the other younger players on the pitch. He needs to be on the pitch.

“They need to rid of that whingey attitude, they really do.”

Manchester United.

While United’s character came under heavy fire during their dismal draw, they did, however, emerge from St. James’ Park with a point.

Edinson Cavani’s leveller was enough to see them avoid defeat, although it was not enough to ease the pressure at Old Trafford.

As it stands, the Red Devils are outside the top four, but they do have a number of games in hand to make up that ground.

Saying that, however, they do require a much-improved second half of the season to have any hope in doing so.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, gary neviile, Manchester United, Premier League