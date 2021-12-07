Gary Neville explains what he thinks is Arsenal’s biggest problem

Gary Neville has offered his take on Arsenal’s glaring issues.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has detailed the major problems holding back Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side, with the more experienced players at the Emirates showing little sign of improvement.

On Monday night, the Gunners fell to a dismal defeat away to a struggling Everton side, in a game that will pose even more questions of Arteta’s tenure in charge.

But for the Spaniard, the solutions may not be as clear-cut, with his more experienced players letting him down at Goodison Park.

Gary Neville on Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

“He is just teetering, isn’t he?” Neville said of Arteta on Monday Night Football after the defeat to Everton.

At the start of the season, Arteta and Arsenal endured a similarly dismal start, losing to Brentford, Chelsea and Man City, before then going on an imperious run of form until their defeat away to Liverpool.

Since then, the pressure has been heaped back on Arteta and his relatively young side.

“He’s doing a good job and then he loses a few and he is under pressure,” Neville adds. “He is flip-flopping between those two things and there is no in-between.

🗣 “I’m concerned about the way we played.” Mikel Arteta outlines the problems that he saw during Arsenal’s loss to Everton pic.twitter.com/v1EijXFpTI — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 6, 2021

“I think when we talk about this being a young team in terms of the average age, when you go to places like Old Trafford and Goodison Park in a night game one or two of the young players won’t have experienced it too many times.

“I remember my first game going to Anfield and it was tough, going to Arsenal at Highbury.

“You need experience to get you through those difficult moments when the crowd go up and a few decisions go against you and you can feel something happening.”

Gary Neville on Arsenal.

While Arteta may be feeling the heat from the Gunners’ support as a result, Neville was quick to point out that there is a distinct lack of leaders within the Arsenal squad.

“You need comfort in there. You need that spine,” he stressed. “Arsenal’s senior players are not really massive characters.\

“I bet if Aubameyang could move on he probably would as well because it could maybe turn a little sour.” Gary Neville feels that something is brewing between Mikel Arteta and Aubameyang after the captain started on the bench for their #AFC‘s defeat against #EFC… — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 7, 2021

“They are not really leaders. They don’t get those young players through those difficult moments in the game so the other players just go under a little.

“That is natural. I think there is a lot of talent there. The young players are not the problem.

“The problem in Arsenal’s team is that they have not got the direction or the standards around them to get them through these turbulent moments that occur at Old Trafford or Goodison and you just feel you need that arm around you. They have not got it.”

Next up for Arsenal is a Premier League game at home to Southampton on Saturday afternoon, as Arteta looks to arrest their most recent slide.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, gary neville, mikel arteta, Premier League