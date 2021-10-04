Garcia MacNulty called up to Ireland U19 squad despite recent links to Spain

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty has been named in the Ireland U19 squad.

Ireland Under-21 Anselmo Garcia MacNulty has been named in Tom Mohan’s Ireland Under-19 squad ahead of upcoming friendlies against Sweden.

MacNulty’s call-up comes just days after he said that he would not close the door on playing for Spain despite featuring for Ireland at underage level.

The Spanish-born defender is one of two German-based players to be called up, Schalke’s Dan Rose has also been called up. Boavista’s Cristiano Fitzgerald has also earned himself a call-up alongside John Joe Patrick Finn of Getafe.

In his squad, Mohan has named several home-based players ahead of this upcoming international window against Sweden, with seven named.

It is the other names that have gathered much of the attention, however, as Mohan gets set to name his squad for their European qualifier campaign that begins next month.

Cristiano Fitzgerald is a 17-year-old forward, plying his trade with Boavista in Portugal. Meanwhile MacNulty earns a call-up despite his recent comments to Marca in Spain.

“I feel Sevillian and Irish, both,” he said. “A very good mix. Very proud, both of being Spanish and Irish.

“The truth is that in the end right now I am representing the Irish team, but I don’t want to close the doors to the Spanish team. I am happy and proud to represent Ireland.”

Mohan pleased to get set for U19 European qualifiers.

After naming his squad, Mohan is excited at the prospect of getting his squad together with competitive action set to return next month.

“We’re delighted to have a squad together again after preparing for such a long time and no doubt Sweden will be a tough opponent,” he said.

CONFIRMED | Tom Mohan names Ireland MU19 squad for friendlies against Sweden

“They are a strong well organised side with quality attacking players which will provide a test for us and that’s what we want.

“I’m sure there will be a good edge to the games as players will be fighting for places for the European qualifiers.”

