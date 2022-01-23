Gabby Agbonlahor issues Everton with relegation battle warning

Are Everton in trouble?

Following their latest defeat at Goodison Park, Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that he is worried for Everton, as they continue to look over their shoulders ahead of an impending relegation dogfight.

Currently, the Toffees are in the midst of a horrific run of form, with their season unravelling at a pace of knots after an impressive start.

Rafael Benitez paid with his job, and interim boss Duncan Ferguson could not inspire a win at the first time of asking against Aston Villa, who are managed by the club’s arch-nemesis Steven Gerrard.

Gabby Agbonlahor on Everton’s relegation worries.

Speaking on talkSPORT after the game on Saturday, Agbonlahor revealed his deep-rooted fear for Everton, and Ferguson who is in charge at the moment on an interim basis.

“I think he will be worried, but I think he will look at his squad of players and they’ve got enough for me to stay up,” the 35-year-old said.

“But they need to be getting points because you have seen big teams with quality players still get relegated. That Newcastle side that went down with Alan Smith, Nicky Butt, Kevin Nolan, that team went down with great players.

👏 “Duncan, Duncan Ferguson.” 😡 “Sack the board, sack the board!”#EFC fans make it clear that they’ll back the interim manager & team but call for change in the board room 🔵 pic.twitter.com/sxXO3fPjmW — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 22, 2022

“They need a win as soon as possible, their next game, they need three points. Tough games, no game is easy in the Premier League.

“Watford probably thought on Friday night, ‘Yeah this is a game we will get our clean sheet, we beat Norwich and we go up the table,’ nope, you lose 3-0.”

Everton.

Everton are now winless in their last five Premier League games following their loss to Villa, and they are now just four points clear of 18th placed Newcastle United.

“There’s no guaranteed wins in this league anymore and if I am an Everton fan, I am nervous,” the Villa hero added.

“They need Richarlison to start getting the goals, Calvert-Lewin, they need him up to speed, they need Demarai Gray and Townsend scoring, Doucoure.

“It’s scary down there, say if they lose to Newcastle or lose to Leeds, it’s giving them three points to catch you up, nervous times for Everton fans.”

Everton do, however, now have a couple of days off before their next Premier League game away to Newcastle United on February 8th.

But before that, they face Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round at Goodison Park after the conclusion of the Premier League’s winter break.

