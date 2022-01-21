Full stadia to return this weekend as Government ease Covid-19 restrictions

Finally.

Taoiseach Michael Martin has confirmed that stadia will return to full capacity this weekend, as Cabinet have confirmed the easing of almost all Covid-19 restrictions.

Martin was speaking in front of Government Buildings this evening confirming the news, in a timely boost for sport events in Ireland.

It now means that full crowds can be in attendance for the Six Nations, GAA National Leagues, and League of Ireland – which are all due to start next month.

It has been almost two years since Ireland went into its first Covid-19 lockdown, with harsh restrictions imposed on sporting activities throughout the course.

Recently, there has been a cap of 5,000 people at outdoor events in capacities over 10,000, and 50% of current capacities in smaller venues.

But that has now come to an end as the Government revealed their plans for the next phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of 6am on Saturday morning, the majority of existing Covid-19 restrictions will come to an end; almost 24 months on since they were first imposed.

Full stadia capacities to return.

“Today is a good day,” Martin said. “We have weathered the Omicron storm.

“We’ve concluded that the rationale and justification for continuing most of our public health restrictions are no longer needed.

“Therefore from 6am tomorrow morning, the majority of public health measures that we’ve had to live with will be removed.

“Guidance and relation to household visiting will no longer apply and capacity for all indoor and outdoor events will no longer apply. Closing times for hospitality and events will return to where it was before the pandemic.”

