Frank Lampard reveals the moment he knew when he was going to be sacked by Chelsea

Frank Lampard has opened up on the end of his days as Chelsea manager.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has detailed the end of his time as manager of there, explaining when he knew his time was up at the West London club.

Lampard was sacked by the Blues in January after a run of poor results, before Chelsea then went on to reach the FA Cup final, and win the Champions League.

For the ex-England international, it was a sore experience at the time, but he has dusted himself off from that experience since then, opening up on that departure from Chelsea.

Frank Lampard on his Chelsea sacking.

“I could feel it was coming, and I was being told some things might happen,” he explained on the Overlap with Gary Neville. “Rumours.. From outside, but I don’t want to make it sound like I was relying on things.

“But that’s normal at a club like Chelsea so it doesn’t take long for some to jump on that ship. It would have been silly for me to get focused on things and stop working.

“We beat Luton [Town] in the FA Cup and I got a message from Bruce Buck the next morning on my phone asking could I move training from the morning to the afternoon.

“It was the first message when I woke up and usually I’d wake up and see something on Instagram… No, I’m only joking [laughs].

“Once a club makes that decision, there’s no nice way of putting it. They asked me to go and meet them in the boardroom at Stamford Bridge and… I knew straight away and I know that there are no nice ways of doing it.

“When I met Bruce and Marina [Granovskaia] I knew it was coming. At the time you are thankful for the period, you understand what it is and there’s nothing you can do. I was never in that position before which was a little bit surreal at the time..”

The Aftermath

After leaving the club, Chelsea went on to make the FA Cup final, and win the Champions League, while also making the top-four under new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Despite the early scars, Lampard has explained how got over his exit from the club, despite their success since then.

“As a bruise when I left Chelsea, it was hard-hitting for the first two months as a manager,” he added. “When you watch the football you can get excited and think that was me with Mason Mount and Reece James in the final there, but I didn’t want to take any ownership because that’s not who I am.

“Fair play to Tuchel and the club for taking them that far. But that final, I found it tough watching it but I had so many Chelsea fans coming up to me on the street saying I was a part of that, and asking if I enjoyed that…

“When the dust settles I can take happiness with lads like Mason, Reece and Tammy. Thiago Silva even sent me a beautiful message after the game saying thanks for bringing me to the club.”

Frank Lampard’s next step after Chelsea sacking.

For now, however, Lampard has his eyes set on a return to first-team management sooner rather than later.

That comes after recent reports linked him with a potential move to Norwich City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa, with none of which materialising.

“I want to work,” he stressed. “I’ve enjoyed being out of the game with it giving me different perspectives but I’m excited and ready to work.

“You miss it and I’m waiting for the call. It makes me sound desperate but there has been a few I had after leaving Chelsea and then in the summer, but it just needs to be right.

“I’m probably in a nice place where I don’t need to get back to work too soon.”

