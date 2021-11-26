Frank Lampard opens up on words of advice from Pep Guardiola after his tough Premier League start

Frank Lampard has touched on his fondness for Pep Guardiola.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has touched on the class shown by his Man City adversary Pep Guardiola when the two were rivals managing in the Premier League.

While success for Lampard against City was few and far between, he did at least impress Guardiola with the way his side set up at Stamford Bridge.

At the start of his reign as Blues boss, the former England international oversaw two successive defeats for Chelsea, but Lampard has now revealed details of a conversation he had with the City boss back then.

Frank Lampard on Pep Guardiola.

“With managers you only see things with the teams he produces, but the work he does behind the scenes with the LMA helping behind the scenes [is amazing], he told Gary Neville on the Overlap.

“I don’t like sharing private conversations but this is a nice one.

“When I was at Chelsea and we lost to Man United in my first game.. We played well for 60 minutes but we got done on the counter and then it was four, which you can’t defend, and you have to take it on the chin.

“Then we played in the Super Cup against Liverpool. We played well but lost on penalties. I was on the plane home, and was pretty despondent.

“I then got a voice note on the way home saying the way my team had played was incredible. He said he loved watching it. It was a really positive chat, but it was one of those messages that deleted itself.

“I wanted to get home and say ‘listen to this everyone’ , ‘Pep said that I’m a good manager’. But I think it is just things like that touches you as a manager.

“Sometimes you get so caught up in your own world that you don’t realise what’s going on, but it was special.”

Frank Lampard.

Unfortunately for Lampard, he would later be sacked by Chelsea midway through his second season in charge of the club.

He was later succeeded by Thomas Tuchel, the man who brought a second Champions League title to the club.

But for now, Lampard is out of work as he looks for a Premier League return sooner rather than later.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, Man City, pep guardiola, Premier League