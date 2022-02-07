Frank Lampard laughs off criticism faced by Dele Alli over his dress sense

Frank Lampard has spoken.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has laughed off criticisms faced by new Toffees star Dele Alli over his dress sense.

Following Alli’s arrival on Merseyside, the former Spurs attacking midfielder was presented to the Everton faithful ahead of their FA Cup clash against Brentford.

And during his presentation to the crowd, the England international came under fire for the coat he wore, in comparison to Donny van de Beek.

But despite the critics taking aim at their new midfield star, Lampard laughed off comments made by several ex-players and pundits.

“I don’t care what car he drives or what clothes he wears..”

“I’ve heard some of the reaction,” Lampard said during his pre-match press conference ahead of their Premier League game against Newcastle.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for everyone who spoke, ex-players and people who I respect and admire. Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil. Glen Hoddle as well. I would never go against their word.

“But when you’re working closely with players.. I’m working with Dele. My personal opinion is that I don’t care what car he drives or what clothes he wears, as long as I get a lad that comes to train every day and wants to improve.”

🗣 “I don’t care what car he drives, clothes he wears, as long as I get a lad who comes to training every day, wants to improve every day.” Frank Lampard responds to the criticism Dele Alli faced over the weekend about his appearance from ex-pros pic.twitter.com/Bm132HHUtv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2022

While Lampard has only been in charge of the Toffees for a few days, he has already favoured a more expansive style of football compared to his predecessor, Rafael Benitez.

And that style has been reflected in his added comments on Alli.

“Dele and Donny are both great lads,” he explained. “I mean it, and maybe Donny wears an overcoat that’s longer than what Dele wears.. A different kind of jacket.

“That doesn’t bother me as long as they produce on the pitch. Then I’m very happy. Everyone has an individual personality.. To try and handcuff that or restrict that could be detrimental.

“So as I say, as long as players have the right behaviour when it comes to football and doing the right things, I’ve got no worries.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: dele alli, everton, frank lampard