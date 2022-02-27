Frank Lampard hits out at ‘incompetent’ officials over VAR call

Frank Lampard was seething.

Everton boss Frank Lampard lashed out at the decision to deny his side a strong case for a penalty kick, calling out the ‘incompetence’ of VAR officials who ‘could not do their job right’.

The Toffees were defeated 1-0 by league leaders Manchester City, as they remain embroiled in a relegation dogfight at the foot of the table.

But they do have reason to be aggrieved at their late defeat at home to Pep Guardiola’s side, with Lampard leading those claims.

“It wouldn’t have needed more than five seconds to know it was a penalty..”

“There is no doubt, there is no probably to it,” said Lampard on whether his side should have been awarded a spot-kick, as quoted by Sky Sports. “The decision is incredible, incredible, and that loses us the opportunity to get what we deserved.

“That’s a VAR call. That’s Chris Kavanagh, I spoke to the referee and they know it is a penalty, the question is that is it offside and it wasn’t. That’s the reason we have VAR.

“It wouldn’t have needed more than five seconds to know it was a penalty. He [Kavanagh] should have either told the referee to give it or told him to go look at it.

“We’ve lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right,” he added. “You start searching for whys and I can’t think why. It is so incompetent to get it wrong.

“Pep will know, Everton fans will know, Man City fans will know, it was the clearest penalty you could give: arm is out – great, below the sleeve – great, I was waiting for the penalty.

“Incompetence at best, at worst who knows? I’ll wait for the statement or apology they do when things are wrong but it will mean nothing.”

Since taking over at Goodison Park, Lampard has overseen an upturn in form, although they are still in a relegation battle.

And with wins for Newcastle, and an upturn in form for Burnley, the heat is well and truly on their new boss.

But he will take solace that his side are turning in much-improved performances, coupled with Leeds’ own struggles in recent weeks.

Next up, Everton take on Boreham Wood in the FA Cup, with former Ireland underage international Connor Smith hoping to feature for the non-league side on Merseyside.

