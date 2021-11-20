Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez claims the European Super League was ‘fair’ as he blasts UEFA

An interesting take from Florentino Perez about the European Super League.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has passionately defended the merits of the European Super League when speaking to a club assembly on Saturday.

Only Barcelona, Juventus and Real still publicly back the failed proposals put forward in April.

And Perez, who came in for much ire during the failed projects proposal, has once again vouched for the merits of the proposal – stressing that it is a fair one.

“It is a project that will at last implement financial controls which are strictly respected and prevent the increasing proliferation of unacceptable situations in which clubs receive indiscriminate financial support from states or other sources,” Perez said this morning.

“This practice unbefitting of the European Union adulterates competition and drives football into financial ruin.” he added of the current financing rules.

He also claimed that UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin gave false information to fans to discredit the creation of a European Super League.

🎙| Florentino Pérez: “It’s time to remind UEFA who Real Madrid is. Real Madrid created FIFA along with 7 federations, then created the Champions League in 1955 along with L’Equipe. UEFA is a monopoly.” #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 20, 2021

“Clubs were threatened with sanctions unbefitting the rule of law and club presidents were insulted.

“How is it possible for the UEFA president to publicly insult the president of Juventus, one of the oldest and most prestigious clubs, with words I am incapable of pronouncing here?

“The pressure and threats exerted by UEFA reached such an extreme that nine of the 12 clubs had to publicly announce their will to withdraw from the project regardless of the binding commitments they had signed and which could not be legally broken.”

Perez’s comments come just weeks after it emerged talks were ongoing for another European Super League proposal. Talk of which, however, remain on ice for the time being.

