Five LOI takeaways as St Pat’s stun Shamrock Rovers

A big night of League of Ireland action.

On a big night of League of Ireland action, Chris Forrester’s goal was the difference between St Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers in front of a sold-out Richmond Park.

The Saints’ win condemned Rovers to their second defeat of the season, and their second in their last three games.

Elsewhere, Derry City won away to Shelbourne, Drogheda dismantled UCD, and Finn Harps drew 1-1 at home to Bohemians.

In the First Division, Galway United fought back from two down to draw with Waterford, while Wexford saw off Athlone Town. Cobh Ramblers also played out a scoreless draw with Treaty United.

Here are our LOI takeaways from a busy night of action in the Premier and First Division.

We have a title race.

St Patrick’s Athletic blew the title race wide open on Friday night, as they stunned three-in-a-row chasing Shamrock Rovers at Richmond Park.

Chris Forrester’s header from a Darragh Burns corner-kick gave the Saints a crucial win, having lost their previous two games before their home clash against the Hoops.

🎥| A Chris Forrester header gives @stpatsfc the lead over @ShamrockRovers 😅 A great delivery by Darragh Burns 📭 ⏱️ Just under an hour played at Richmond Park and it’s 1⃣-0⃣ to the hosts pic.twitter.com/HPOgvjrEkg — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) March 4, 2022

Perhaps an unsurprising result considering how close Pat’s pushed Rovers in the President’s Cup final, it is a significant one nonetheless.

With Derry’s win on the road at Tolka Park, and Bohemians’ unbeaten start, the Hoops may find it hard to retain their stranglehold on the top-flight crown.

Early days, but Rovers early season woes are something to keep a close eye on.

Brandon Kavanagh is a special talent.

While the Derry City win was the most important one from a team perspective, the star of Brandon Kavanagh showed little sign of slowing down.

The Ireland U21 was a constant thorn in the Candystripes starting XI, picking up some lovely pockets of play at Tolka Park.

Kavanagh, of course, has been touted as a player of significant potential for a long time, but his ability to showcase that potential in the Premier Division is a significant step forward.

As a result, he will be one to watch as the season progresses, and as the Candystripes hunt down a top-flight title; even if they refuse to entertain that idea yet.

UCD look in trouble.

Not much was expected of UCD heading into the 2022 season, and their early season struggles continued on Friday night away to Drogheda.

Trailing 3-0 at the break, the Students were undone by a Chris Lyons brace, and a Gary Deegan opener in the first-half.

The Students, however, do have star quality within their ranks, with Ireland U21s Colm Whelan and Liam Kerrigan the headliners in that regard.

𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒂 𝒉𝒊𝒕! The opening goal of tonight’s Premier Division fixtures goes to @DroghedaUnited, courtesy of Gary Deegan ⚽️ Chris Lyons has since added a second and the home side lead @UCDAFC 2-0 with under half an hour played! Watch now | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA #LOITV pic.twitter.com/SmVaMoBeII — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) March 4, 2022

But questions remain surrounding their defensive frailties, having notably conceded plenty of goals last season on their way to top-flight promotion.

The loss of Harvey O’Brien through injury has certainly not helped, but there is a requirement for them to tighten up when needs be, even though they have picked up two clean sheets from their opening four league outings.

But when they lose, they do concede quite a few, and the goals are not as easy to come by. That may be a recipe for disaster.

Galway show their mettle.

In the First Division, Galway continued to show signs of their undoubted strength, as they secured a 2-2 draw at home to Galway United.

Both sides are among the three full-time teams in the second-tier, but it was Ian Morris’ Blues who took a commanding 2-0 lead the break.

First-half goals from Junior Quitirna and Eddie Nolan put the visitors in charge, before highly-rated forward Jordan Adeyemo halved the deficit.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 | GAL 2-2 WAT A fantastic fightback from the lads in the second half 💪#GALWAT |#ItsATribalThing | @GalwayBayPhysio pic.twitter.com/rNVOhjTpKN — Gaillimh Aontaithe (@GalwayUnitedFC) March 4, 2022

Stephen Walsh then levelled matters, and despite a late barrage of pressure, Galway could not find a winner, as Waterford finished the game with 10-men.

But the result is a big one for the Tribesmen who are coming in under the radar a tad this term, they may surprise a few.

Finn Harps battle to a point at home to Bohemians.

At Finn Park, Finn Harps battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at home to Keith Long’s Bohemians.

Ryan Connolly’s equalised after Promise Omochere put the Gypsies one-nil to the good, in a confusingly tetchy encounter.

While Harps have a reputation of being tough to beat, and combative, there appeared to be an over-reliance on dishing out yellow cards, with six brandished within the first half-hour.

And that ultimately led to the dismissal of Omochere late on, as Harps picked up a valuable point at home.

Results in full:

Premier Division.

Drogheda United 4 – 2 UCD.

Shelbourne 0 – 1 Derry City.

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 – 0 Shamrock Rovers.

Finn Harps 1 – 1 Bohemians.

First Division.

Cobh Ramblers 0 – 0 Treaty United.

Galway United 2 – 2 Waterford.

Wexford 2 – 1 Athlone Town.

Be sure to check back in on our LOI takeaways after next week’s action.