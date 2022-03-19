Five LOI takeaways as Drogheda United’s win at home to Dundalk marred by crowd trouble

A night of differing emotions.

On a remarkable night of League of Ireland action, Drogheda United’s 1-0 win at home to Dundalk was marred by crowd trouble, as they put a dent into the Lilywhites’ start to the season.

But on the pitch at least, the Drogs will be pleased that they got the job done.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, Bohemians were held to a 1-1 draw against UCD, Shamrock Rovers fought back to a 2-2 draw against Sligo Rovers, and Derry City won out 2-1 against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Damien Duff‘s Shelbourne, however, were undone 3-0 at home to Finn Harps.

And in the First Division, there were big wins on the road for Cork City and Longford Town. Meanwhile, Galway United and Bray Wanderers both nabbed slim wins on the road.

LOI takeaways: Drogheda United’s Louth derby win marred by fan unrest.

In a game of high emotion and passion, some unsavoury scenes greeted the end of Drogheda’s 1-0 win at home to local rivals Dundalk.

The game, which was aired on RTE 2, was decided by a Dean Williams penalty, after Darragh Nugent was adjudged to have been felled by a Dundalk defender.

Drogheda United 1-0 Dundalk – Dean Williams gives the home side the lead from the penalty spot in the Louth derby, after Darragh Nugent was bundled over in the box by Greg Sloggett – watch live on @rte2 and @rteplayer

Live updates here https://t.co/TF09EsT4oL pic.twitter.com/WPaOOB8TaX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 18, 2022

And Kevin Doherty’s side held out for a big win, but their win was soured somewhat by unwanted trouble at the end of the game.

A large number of Drogheda supporters invaded the pitch after the full-time whistle, before goading the travelling away support; leading to a number of scuffles breaking out on the pitch.

Poor scenes at the end pic.twitter.com/SKMLc2ef1X — James Rogers (@jamesrogersie) March 18, 2022

The scenes led to widespread condemnation on social media, on an unfortunate night that saw the League of Ireland’s worst issues rear its head once more.

LOI takeaways: Shamrock Rovers are showing some worrying signs.

Despite fighting back to a point, Shamrock Rovers’ early season struggles continued to show signs of weakness, against Sligo Rovers.

The Hoops fell two behind at the half-time break, before battling back to a point in a rousing second-half display at Tallaght Stadium.

But despite that, Stephen Bradley’s side looked rather weak in a defensive sense, and were easily cut apart by the Bit O’Red, with Aidan Keena and Will Fitzgerald striking.

Rovers, however, scored twice in the second-half, with Graham Burke and Adam McDonnell’s OG helping them to a draw.

Never give up ☘️ pic.twitter.com/QrMSFZWRgA — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) March 18, 2022

And it could have been even better, if not for the heroics of Sligo Rovers keeper Ed McGinty, but the Ireland U21 was in inspired form throughout. Based off that performance, he may not be in the League of Ireland for much longer.

But Rovers are looking far from their best selves at the moment, and should that remain the case in the next few weeks, the panic buttons may be utilised in Dublin 24.

LOI takeaways: Derry City are looking like title favourites.

With Shamrock Rovers struggling to fire on all fronts, Derry City continued their fine start to the season on Friday night.

Securing a late win at home to St Patrick’s Athletic, the Candystripes went top of the league, moving two clear of Sligo Rovers.

What a feeling! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/8gvwMpb5oi — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) March 18, 2022

Former Man City youngster Will Patching scored twice, with Saints defender Tom Grivosti’s equaliser sandwiched in between Patching’s brace.

But Derry fought back to secure a late win to show their early-season title credentials off in the grand manner. And with the Hoops continuing to misfire, Derry could build up a very sizeable lead very quickly at the top of the table. Are they favourites? They may be..

LOI takeaways: Bohemians confidence on the floor.

While UCD were able to pick up a welcome point, Bohemians’ patchy start to the season continued at the UCD Bowl on Friday evening.

Promise Omochere gave the Gypsies an early lead, but Keith Long’s side were unable to build on their lead, with Sam Todd heading home a second-half equaliser.

And consequently, the result leaves Bohs in a rather worrying spot, just a few games into the season.

Bohs have picked up a number of draws, and defeat thus far, with just one win coming. That, however, can be attributed to the loss of key men such as Keith Buckley, Georgie Kelly and Ross Tierney.

But the reality is that Bohs do not have those players to come back this term, and they need to pick up wins sooner rather than later.

Couple that poor start with a fanbase expecting a lot this year, confidence will become a problem very quickly at Dalymount Park if that is not rectified.

LOI takeaways: Cork City are going to be very strong.

In the First Division, Cork City are looking very strong in their quest to win the First Division title, as they dismantled Munster rivals Treaty United at the Market’s Field.

Winning 4-0, City have now won their last three games in a row, having drawn and lost to Longford Town and Galway United earlier this season.

𝑊𝑎𝑡𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑏𝑒𝑙 𝐴𝑟𝑚𝑦 𝑝𝑢𝑡𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑜𝑛 𝑎 𝑠ℎ𝑜𝑤 🎶 Three 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗘 wins in a week ✅#CCFC84 | 🚗 – https://t.co/92U3RskdQb pic.twitter.com/1L07hXN3kQ — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) March 18, 2022

In those three games, they saw off supposed promotion contenders Waterford, and local rivals Cobh Ramblers with relative ease.

For Colin Healy’s side, the main objective is to get promoted, no matter what the means are. And importantly, they are looking like they have all the attributes to achieve that goal this year.

Results in full:

Premier Division.

Drogheda United 1 – 0 Dundalk.

Derry City 2 – 1 St Patrick’s Athletic

Shelbourne 0 – 3 Finn Harps.

Shamrock Rovers 2 – 2 Sligo Rovers.

UCD 1 – 1 Bohemians.

First Division.

Athlone Town 1 – 2 Galway United.

Cobh Ramblers 0 – 1 Bray Wanderers.

Pick that out ⚽️🥅⚡️

Darragh Lynch’s first goal in 18 months sealed the points in Cobh 🚀 pic.twitter.com/DBFh0O0k1z — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) March 18, 2022

Treaty United 0 – 4 Cork City.

Wexford 0 – 3 Longford Town.

Be sure to check back in on our LOI takeaways after next week’s action.

