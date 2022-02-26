Five League of Ireland takeaways as Damien Duff’s Shelbourne win away

A great night for Damien Duff’s Shelbourne.

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne got their first win of the season on Friday night, as they saw off Drogheda United at Head in The Game Park, although most of the drama was elsewhere.

At the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Jamie McGonigle struck late to break Shamrock Rovers hearts, with the former Irish League striker etching his name into Derry folklore on Foyleside.

Elsewhere, Bohemians and Dundalk played out a 2-2 draw at Dalymount Park, Sligo Rovers won away to St. Patrick’s Athletic, while UCD and Finn Harps played out a drab 0-0 stalemate.

Our campaign begins with a draw at Dalymount Park.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#DublinsOriginals pic.twitter.com/m1u6fcQuYM — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) February 25, 2022

In the second-tier, Galway United secured a big 1-0 win away to Cork City, Wexford fought back to stun Cobh Ramblers, and Waterford edged out a 1-0 win at home to Bray Wanderers.

But most importantly, here are your League of Ireland talking points from the opening night of the season.

Irish league talent needs to be looked at by League of Ireland clubs.

In the madness of Derry City’s late win at home to Shamrock Rovers, the star of Jamie McGonigle continued to rise.

Latching onto a horrendous mistake from Pico Lopes, McGonigle was coolness personified to fire home, but his goal begged another question.

Full-time: Derry City 2-1 Shamrock Rovers – Jamie McGonigle wins it for Derry deep in injury time after pouncing on a Roberto Lopes mistake. #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/uP6qiPKNHd — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) February 25, 2022

Rather than coming from a perceived lower-level in the League of Ireland, Derry recruited McGonigle from the Irish League, despite little being spoken of the talents from the league.

Derry, however, did pay a fee for their mercurial marksman, but the point remains. Given his success, and the undoubted quality of those already in the Irish League, there should be a greater focus on bringing in imports from there.

Impressive First Division crowds.

In the second-tier, huge crowds flocked to First Division games, with Cobh Ramblers, Cork City and Waterford recording impressive attendances.

In front of a near 5,000 crowd, Cork City were unable to avoid defeat against Galway United, although they were still able to attract a crowd of that magnitude, with Roy Keane and co. at Turner’s Cross.

2⃣, 3⃣7⃣2⃣ at the RSC

4⃣, 9⃣8⃣4⃣ at Turner’s Cross

6⃣9⃣8⃣ at St Colman’s Park Absolutely incredible attendance figures across the First Division tonight – what a league! 😍👏#LOI pic.twitter.com/HLc0h50s7h — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 25, 2022

At St Colman’s Park, a very healthy crowd of 698 turned out for their home game against Wexford, which ultimately ended in defeat.

Despite that, it arrives at a time in which the club are continuing to make strong strides off the pitch, and it is a very encouraging sign nonethless.

At the RSC, the big crowds remained, with over 2,000 turning out for their 1-0 win at home to Bray Wanderers. Long may it last.

Referees already under the microscope.

For all the impressive moments on the second match-night of the season, the focus has already started to turn to some rather questionable refereeing decisions.

In UCD’s clash at home to Finn Harps, the Students were denied at least one, if not two penalty shouts at the Bowl. Remarkably, the most contentious one saw Ireland U21 Colm Whelan booked, despite appearing to be felled under contact.

FULL TIME | A share of the spoils as neither side can break the deadlock. We are back in action on Monday night, with Damien Duff’s Shelbourne the visitors to the UCD Bowl! 🔵⚽️ #COYBIB pic.twitter.com/EIhxGeSBTa — UCD AFC (@UCDAFC) February 25, 2022

That’s not to say that Finn Harps did not get their fair share of calls, with Students skipper Jack Keaney perhaps fortunate to avoid a second yellow card for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Bohemians were also denied a pretty strong case for a penalty against Dundalk. Although they did not have the benefit of replays, it did look pretty clear that Bohs were denied a strong case for a spot-kick at the very least.

Twitter refs

Penalty yes or no? pic.twitter.com/QDEeceojli — KillianM2 TV Archive 📺 (@KillianM2) February 25, 2022

Expect this to go under the microscope even more as the weeks progress.

The European race will be exciting.

In the Premier Division, the race for European football, as expected is already hotting up quite nicely.

At Richmond Park, Sligo Rovers threw a spanner in the works of St. Patrick’s Athletic, defeating the Saints by a 2-1 scoreline in Inchicore.

That cross by @AdamMcDonnell97 for the Rovers goal 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/pABqUbDS8H (0-1) — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) February 25, 2022

In Dublin 7, Bohemians and Dundalk played out a thrilling 2-2 draw, with both sides laying down a marker for their European ambitions for this season. Bohs and Dundalk fighting it out for Europe will be an exciting prospect.

Under the radar, Shelbourne have shown encouraging signs thus far, culminating in their 2-0 win away to Drogheda United. And as far as dark horses go, they could find themselves in the hunt if all goes well under Duff.

Another postponement.

Lastly, we had our fourth postponed game of the season in just the first two weeks of the season, as Market’s Field failed a pitch inspection.

Treaty United and Athlone Town were due to take on one another on Shannonside, but they were unable to do so, with the Shannonside venue unplayable following horrendous weather conditions during the week.

Treaty United are extremely disappointed to announce that tonight’s fixture against @AthloneTownAFC has been postponed due to pitch conditions @MarketsField following severe weather. Tickets purchased for tonight’s game will be valid for the re-arranged fixture. 📸 @sportsfile pic.twitter.com/9qO8HmNT3R — Treaty United FC (@TreatyUnitedFC) February 25, 2022

If anything, the recent postponements serve as a reminder that it could be a whole lot worse if a traditional winter football season was the norm. Thankfully, for now at least, it is not.

League of Ireland: Results in full.

Premier Division.

Derry City 2 – 1 Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians 2 – 2 Dundalk

St Patrick’s Athletic 1 – 2 Sligo Rovers

Drogheda United 0 – 2 Shelbourne

UCD 0 – 0 Finn Harps

First Division.

Cork City 0 – 1 Galway United

Cobh Ramblers 2 – 3 Wexford

Waterford 1 – 0 Bray Wanderers

Treaty United P – P Athlone Town

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: league of ireland first division, league of ireland premier division