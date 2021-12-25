League of Ireland: Pundit Arena’s five breakout stars of the 2021 season

We have reached the end of a brilliant 2021 League of Ireland season.

Eight months on from the start of the season in March, we have reached the end of the 2021 League of Ireland season, with Shamrock Rovers claiming the Premier Division league title with relative ease.

While it was no real surprise that the Hoops claimed the league title, there were plenty of surprises throughout the season at least.

None more so than several young talents who burst through the ranks to enjoy impressive seasons, most of whom were unexpected to do so at the start of the year.

As a result, we have decided to take a look at five of the best breakthrough talents from the 2021 League of Ireland season.

Ross Tierney – Bohemians.

Now an Ireland U21, Ross Tierney began the 2021 season in relative obscurity at Dalymount Park, unsure of what his next step at the club was going to be.

Fast forward to the end of the year, the Ballymun native would star in Europe, and also earn himself a move to Scottish side Motherwell in the process.

Before a ball was kicked this season, Tierney had only featured seven times as a starter in the league for Bohs, before then making a further 32 starts for the Gypsies in the league this term.

The 20-year-old also added goals to his game, and that proved itself to be a vital asset for Bohs throughout their 2021 campaign.

And while Tierney could not bring the curtian down on his stellar season with a trophy at Dalymount Park, he leaves the club with a burgeoning reputation as one of the most exciting attacking midfielders in the country.

It’s up to Motherwell to harness that ability in the right way now.

Ronan Boyce – Derry City.

Another relative unknown before the start of the season, Derry City full-back Ronan Boyce has catapulted himself right into the picture as one of the most talented defenders in the country at the Brandywell.

Under managers Declan Devine and Ruaidhri Higgins, Boyce impressed suitably to earn himself a place in the PFAI’s Premier Division TOTY, and he is likely to go even further than that in the future.

With European football secured for the Candystripes in 2022, Boyce will be hoping to benefit from increased exposure next term in a side that will be looking to compete for the league title as well.

“For me that was a no braner” @ConMurphySport and @conanbyrnecb7 agreed that Derry’s brilliant right-back Ronan Boyce deserved a place in their LOI Arena Team of the Season ? Listen: https://t.co/xEFAIZrq1I#LOIArena pic.twitter.com/ZHgZ5AsD63 — LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) November 30, 2021

In a relatively young Derry City side, the 18-year-old has shown that he possesses the ability to compete at the highest level professional football has to offer on these shores, so perhaps a move may not beyond the realms of possibility for him sooner rather than later.

But under Higgins, Boyce can continue to develop in a side that is always improving as his reputation continues to build at home, and abroad.

Johnny Kenny – Sligo Rovers.

After just completing his Leaving Cert, Sligo Rovers forward Johnny Kenny can look forward to an exciting future at the Showgrounds, and perhaps beyond after his 2021 season.

Kenny, the son of Rovers legend, Johnny Sr., scored 11 goals in 32 league outings for the Bit O’Red this season, and also featured in their European game against Icelandic side FH.

With recognition now coming on the international front with the Ireland U19 squad, Kenny is likely to have some major suitors vying for signature in the not-so-distant future.

But thankfully for Sligo, they do have Kenny signed up on a long-term deal at the club, so any potential move would provide a cash windfall for the club when he does opt to move on.

And with the likes of Romeo Parkes moving on from the Showgrounds, Kenny can make the striker position his own once more in 2022.

Should he do so again, it won’t be long before his name is mentioned regarding a potential move away from home, not that it is not already.

Darragh Burns – St Patrick’s Athletic.

Like many of his St Patrick’s Athletic teammates, Darragh Burns has enjoyed a standout 2021 campaign, impressing on the right flank for the Saints throughout the season.

Similar to Tierney, Burns came into the ’21 season with a point to prove, and that he has done.

Beginning the season as a wing-back for the Saints, Burns established himself as a lively winger later on in the season as Stephen O’Donnell’s chased European football, and the FAI Cup.

Fortunately for Burns, he would complete the season with both of those targets chalked off, and he heads into the new season with some serious confidence under his belt.

Tied down to a long-term deal at Richmond Park, Burns is unlikely to leave the club any time soon, and if he does, it would have to be for a sizeable fee.

Burns has all the ability and talent in the world to go on and achieve whatever he would like to in football, it’s up to him now to grasp his opportunity with two hands.

Dawson Devoy – Bohemians.

Last but certainly not least, Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy has also enjoyed a stellar 2021 campaign, despite its eventual heartbreak at the end for the Gypsies.

Devoy starred at home, and in Europe for Keith Long’s side, while also earning some Ireland U21 appearances in the process.

His talent has been well-known at Bohemians, and at their feeder club St Kevin’s Boys for quite some time now, so perhaps it is no surprise to them regarding how much the Co. Meath teenager has impressed this term.

Nearly 1,500 votes in total and 42% of you think Dawson Devoy should be named as the PFAI Young Player of the Season ??⚽️? 30% voted for Colm Whelan while the other 28% voted for Ross Tierney. Many followers replied saying Johnny Kenny should have been nominated ?#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/VeJCCYqFII — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) November 24, 2021

But what may have come as a bit of a surprise to them was his ability to adapt to the trials and tribulations of first-team football.

Devoy has an innate ability to glide around the pitch with ease when on the ball, and it is that technical ability that will undoubtedly attract suitors.

For now, however, Devoy will remain at Dalymount for 2022, after signing a new deal, but it would be no surprise if he was to move to pastures new very soon.

