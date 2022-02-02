Five FA Cup ties that Ireland fans should keep an eye on this weekend

The FA Cup is back this weekend.

The FA Cup returns this weekend, with plenty of Irish talent looking to shine in England’s oldest domestic cup competition once more.

And while there will not be as many Irish in action this weekend compared to the third round, there are still a number of ties that are worth keeping an eye on.

With that in mind, we have taken a look at some of the games that *should* have plenty of Irish interest this weekend.

Manchester United v Middlesbrough (Friday, 8pm).

Kicking off the FA Cup fourth round action this weekend is Manchester United and Middlesbrough, and the game may see an appearance for Aaron Connolly. Connolly, who is on loan at Boro from Premier League Brighton, is no stranger to Premier League opponents, and Friday’s game against Manchester United will give him a platform to show what he can do at his new club. In truth, Connolly has failed to fire thus far at the Riverside Stadium, but he does, at least, have an opportunity to etch his name into Teeside folklore this weekend. And should he do so, it would signify his return to the levels he is capable of playing at. Saying that, the optics do look good for Connolly in regards to a start, having done so in his last three games in a row under Chris Wilder.

Stoke City v Wigan Athletic (Saturday, 3pm).

Under the radar perhaps, but Ireland’s Wigan Athletic contingent is growing at a pace of knots, and this weekend may see the glimpse of their growing contingent all in action.

Jamie McGrath has recently joined the club from St Mirren, with ex-Ireland U21 Glen Rae also linking up with the Tics on deadline day. Both may feature to make their debuts for the club.

The game, however, will hold a large significance for James McClean, who returns to the Bet365 Stadium for the first time since his rather sour exit from the club.

Following his departure from the Potters, McClean hit out at former boss Michael O’Neill, and he will be hell-bent on getting one over on the ex-Northern Ireland boss.

Elsewhere, Ireland forward Will Keane will also be looking to feature; as he looks to add to his goalscoring run for the League One promotion chasers.

Peterborough United v QPR (Saturday, 3pm).

Like Ireland’s Wigan cohort, QPR are beginning to witness a glut of sorts, with Jeff Hendrick recently arriving at Loftus Road in recent days.

And while he has found game-time hard to come by in recent months at St, James’ Park, Hendrick is a supremely fit athlete, and will be hoping to make his mark at the first opportunity.

With Hendrick now at the R’s, he does link up with Jimmy Dunne, who is also likely to start for Mark Warburton’s side at London Road.

Former Shamrock Rovers forward Sinclair Armstrong may also be involved in some capacity, having done so in the last round for Rangers.

Peterborough, however, also have a notable Irish contingent, with Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics both at the club.

Taylor, although, missed out on their recent defeat to Sheffield United, whereas Szmodics came on as a late sub.

Liverpool v Cardiff City (Sunday, 12pm).

The obvious one to look out for here is Caoimhin Kelleher, of course, but he is not the only Irish player who is likely to play in this Anfield showdown.

Kelleher is Liverpool’s anointed cup goalkeeper, having played in almost all of their recent cup games.

But he will not be the only Irish player on the pitch on Sunday, with Cardiff City also having a number of Irish players within their ranks.

👏@MarkMcguinness0‘ late header earned City a point when we were last in action on December 11th. ⚽️ It’s good to be back! 💙#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/9LnMKemqZR — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) December 30, 2021

In terms of a guaranteed starter, Ireland U21 defender Mark McGuinness is likely to feature for the Bluebirds, along with forward James Collins.

Collins, of course, was a regular in Ireland squad’s up until recently, so he will be looking to catch the eye in a potential cup shock on Merseyside.

Elsewhere, Ireland U21 Joel Bagan will also be eyeing a potential appearance at Anfield for the Championship strugglers.

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood (Sunday, 6.30pm).

And in the final FA Cup tie of the weekend, non-league side Boreham Wood will be hoping to take a major scalp, when they take on Championship promotion hunters Bournemouth.

While Boreham Wood do not have any Irish starters within their squad, they do have Connor Smith at the club as a player-coach.

Smith, previously of Watford, shot to fame during his teenage years, impressing on Sky One’s Football Next Star with Italian giants Inter Milan.

Shoutout to Connor Smith of ‘Football’s Next Star’ fame who makes the bench for Boreham Wood in the FA Cup third round 🇮🇪⚽️👊#COYBIG https://t.co/fbrhXCCjsB — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) January 8, 2022

And while he was unable to earn a professional contract at the club, he has gone on to enjoy a relatively successful career in England, playing for Plymouth Argyle and AFC Wimbledon, alongside a stint with Watford prior.

Currently, Smith is player-coach at the club, and was on the backroom team that engineered Boreham’s 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the third-round.

As for Bournemouth, both Mark Travers and Gavin Kilkenny may feature, with the latter more likely to do should Scott Parker look to ring the changes.

