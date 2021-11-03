First Division Playoffs: UCD take a big lead back to Dublin as Bray and Galway play out stalemate

A big night in the First Division playoffs.

UCD took a vital lead back to the UCD Bowl for Sunday’s playoff second-leg against Treaty United, securing a 3-0 win on the road at the Markets Field.

Paul Doyle’s free-kick somehow found its way into the back of the net after a mistake from Treaty keeper Tadgh Ryan, with Colm Whelan also getting in on the act with a late brace.

In the night’s other game, Bray Wanderers and Galway United played out a scoreless draw in the Carlisle Grounds, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

First Division Playoffs: UCD take a commanding lead back to the capital.

After staving off an early storm from the Shannonsiders, Andy Myler’s Students impressed with a composed showing at a packed Markets Field in Limerick.

The visitors were a threat on the break, but they did score in somewhat fortuitous circumstances through the unassuming left-foot of Doyle.

Doyle’s in-swinging free-kick was met by the palms of Treaty keeper Ryan, but the former Huddersfield Town man could only skew his clearance into his own net.

Tommy Barrett’s side, however, while relatively quiet in an attacking sense, went close late on through Dean George, but he could only shoot wide. Colm Whelan then made it 2-0 with just over ten to play, leaving Treaty with a mountain to climb ahead of Sunday’s second-leg.

UCD extend their lead with under ten minutes remaining now, great finish as usual by Colm Whelan! 🌟 85′ @TreatyUnitedFC 0-2 @UCDAFC Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/U58aCvUx60 — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) November 3, 2021

Whelan, remarkably, then made it 3-0 in second-half injury time – latching onto a long ball from deep before then slotting home into the back of the net with ease.

First Division Playoffs: Galway United and Bray play out stalemate.

At the Carlisle Grounds, however, Bray Wanderers and Galway United played out a drab 0-0 draw ahead of Sunday’s second-leg at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Chances fell to both teams, but neither Brian Maher or Conor Kearns could be beaten ahead of Sunday’s crunch second-leg, with both teams content with their evening’s work on the banks of the Corrib.

