First Division playoffs: Bray Wanderers ready to fight to the end as tense clash away to Galway awaits

The First Division playoffs are heating up.

Bray Wanderers travel west to take on Galway United in a crunch First Division playoff semi-final on Sunday evening, with a place in the First Division playoff final up for grabs.

The Seagulls and the Tribesmen played out a dour 0-0 draw at the Carlisle Grounds on Wednesday evening with few chances going the way of either side.

But Sunday’s game will have a winner, with extra-time and penalties a strong possibility, while UCD already having one foot in the final thanks to their own 3-0 first-leg win against Treaty United on Wednesday at the Markets Field.

First Division playoffs: Bray Wanderers ready to battle in Galway.

On paper at least, it appeared that Bray Wanderers had little chance to reach the First Division playoff final when they were drawn against Galway United.

But they proved on Wednesday night that they can be a match for John Caulfield’s side.

“Galway are a really strong side, and their full-time set-up has really come to the fore in the second-half of the season down there,” Bray boss Gary Cronin said. “You can really see that.

“They are difficult to beat and score against and that proved to be the case when we played them down there two weeks ago. It’s not going to be handed to us, and likewise, it’s not going to be handed to them either.

“The perception of a lot of Galway supporters was that it was going to be a foregone conclusion, and it’s not going to be that either. If they go through they will have to work to the bone to get it and I expect the same if we go through.”

First Division Playoffs: Galway United v Bray Wanderers.

On Sunday, one of Galway or Bray will exit the playoff series – and consequently endure another season in the First Division. But Cronin admits he can see the game going the full distance in Eamonn Deacy Park.

“It’s nil-all at half-time and we are into a cup final now on Sunday,” he added. “We’ll do everything we can to try and do that. I think it goes the whole way, extra-time and penalties.

𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗕𝗜𝗚𝗚𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 👇https://t.co/MZjQZbNNJj 🏆: Play Off Semi Final

🆚: Bray Wanderers

📅: Sunday 7th November ⌚️: 5PM Kick Off

🏟️: Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway City Let’s create a 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐍 𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐘 🇱🇻#ItsATribalThing | #ThePlayOffs pic.twitter.com/LEgGXb4js6 — Gaillimh Aontaithe (@GalwayUnitedFC) November 4, 2021

“As a player I’ve been through the playoff system and they tend to go the whole way, especially when you have two teams going neck and neck for the last couple of years.”

In terms of team news for both teams, Bray may be without Dylan Barnett again, while Galway are expected to be without Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning, both of whom are long-term injury absentees.

First Division Playoffs: UCD look to seal their playoff final spot.

In Sunday’s other game, UCD will take on Treaty United at the UCD Bowl in their respective second-leg, with the former taking 3-0 aggregate lead back to the capital.

A Colm Whelan brace all but assured the Students a place in the final after Paul Doyle opened the scoring with a rather fortuitous first-half opener.

FULL TIME | Colm Whelan steals the show as his double fires us into a three goal lead heading into the second leg! Tickets on sale now for the second leg on Sunday at 5pm! 🔵⚽️ #COYBIB Treaty United 0 – 3 UCD AFC 🎟 https://t.co/x6k0mkHLko pic.twitter.com/CC9vDQ9Hj4 — UCD AFC (@UCDAFC) November 3, 2021

Neither side have any suspension headaches to contend with heading into Sunday’s game at the UCD Bowl.

Both games kick-off at 5pm, and are available to watch on LOITV.ie.

