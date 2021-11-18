First Division Playoffs: Ireland U21 Brian Maher ready for Bray Wanderers playoff battle with UCD

A fascinating contest awaits Brian Maher, and Bray Wanderers at Dalymount Park against UCD.

Bray Wanderers and current Ireland U21 goalkeeper Brian Maher will be forced to put his international friendships to one side this weekend as the Seagulls eye a playoff win at the expense of his international teammates at UCD.

Maher, who was on Ireland U21 duty earlier this week with UCD’s Colm Whelan and Liam Kerrigan, has been an integral part of Bray Wanderers’ starting XI over the last two seasons, and he will be hoping to go one step further than they did last year.

Bray missed out on promotion last term following two agonising defeats to Galway United within the space of a week. But they went some way to putting those memories to bed in their last playoff win away to the Tribesmen almost a fortnight ago.

The winners of Friday’s game will go into the promotion/relegation final next week, with either Bray or UCD set to face the side who finishes 9th in the Premier Division – Waterford or Finn Harps.

But neither side will be able to think about who they may play just yet as a titanic battle is in store at Dalymount Park in the First Division playoff final.

“It’s full focus on Friday now,” Maher tells Pundit Arena. “It is the biggest game of our season.

“It’s been a mad few days playing Italy and Sweden on Friday and Tuesday [for the 21s], to then going back to Bray this week.

“But it is just about switching the mind back to Bray now after a mad week. In theory, there are a maximum of 10 days left this season, so you can sit down then and take a look back on it all. But, for now, it’s about getting the head screwed on for Friday.”

Ireland U21 joy.

On Tuesday evening, Maher was part of an Ireland U21 side that secured a late win at home to Sweden with the last kick of the game just days after he was on the same team as UCD’s Whelan against Italy.

While Whelan and Kerrigan did not get on against the Swedes, the quality of the pair is apparent, along with the starting XI’s of both teams.

“They’re two great players, and two great lads as well,” he adds. “I get on really well with them, and the rest of the lads with the 21s would say the same. They get on with the lads really well and they add quality to the group.

“They’ll do the same on Friday, bringing quality to UCD. We’ll have to be set-up, and defending properly to stop them. I’m sure Gary [Cronin] will have the team right and find ways to stop them.”

Brian Maher’s vindication at Bray Wanderers.

For Maher, however, his continued form for Bray acts as a vindication of sorts. Rather than making the move to the UK when he was 16, the 21-year-old opted to stay at home to finish his Leaving Cert, and look for first-team football at home.

And midway through the 2020 season, Maher made his move to Bray Wanderers permanent as he intensified his search for first-team football, which he has done.

“I had offers when I was 16/17, and again when I went into the start of sixth year,” he explains. “But once I decided to do my Leaving Cert, that was when I was thinking about how many senior games I could get.

“So far, I’ve been happy with my decisions so to get out of St. Patrick’s Athletic and go to Bray where I’ve got 50 games under my belt.

“This is no disrespect to players who are playing in underage football in England, but I feel like I learn more from senior games where every game matters.

“From early on it was like I was being thrown straight in at the deep end and I’ve been learning from each game.

“When I look back on my league debut for Bray, I feel like I was really young but it was only 20 months ago.”

Bray Wanderers v UCD.

Ahead of Friday’s game against UCD, the Seagulls do have one or two injury doubts ahead of the game.

Callum Thompson and Conor Clifford both miss out through suspension, whereas Gary Shaw and Sean Callan are also injury doubts.

UCD have a fully fit squad to choose from with no suspensions.

The game will be available to view on the LOI TV platform, while tickets for the contest are still available via both club’s social media channels.

Kick-off at Dalymount Park is at 7.45pm.

