First Division fixtures unveiled for 2022 with LOITV set to make its return

The League of Ireland First Division fixtures have been released, with Bray Wanderers set to host Cork City on the opening day of the season at the Carlisle Grounds.

The campaign will be consist of nine teams playing 32 games each, with four rounds of games set to be played.

The season will begin on the 18th of February, and will come to a close on the 21st of October, eight months later.

As a result of there only being nine teams in the division, one team will have a bye each week – with Galway United first up in that regard. The FAI have also confirmed that LOITV will return.

On the opening day, the Seagulls will take on their Leeside foes, while recently relegated Longford Town will host Cobh Ramblers at Bishopsgate.

Elsewhere, Athlone Town will take on relegated Waterford in their opening day clash, while Wexford will take on 2021 surprise package Treaty United at Ferrycarrig Park.

The final day fixtures, however, have thrown up a number of interesting ties, with promotion contenders Galway United and Longford Town set to battle it out at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Meanwhile, Cork City’s first home game of the season will see them take on Galway United – with former City boss John Caulfield making another return to his old stomping ground as Galway boss.

As mentioned, the second-tier will take place with just nine teams in it, after the amalgamation of Bray Wanderers and Cabinteely.

In addition, the Irish Sea FC Ltd. consortium, fronted by Dennis Lukens, were unable to apply to for a license, with speculation growing surrounding a third-tier ahead of the 2023 season.

In a statement issued by the FAI on Friday, the association confirmed that “plans for the 2023 First Division will be evaluated during the course of next season.”

The Premier Division fixtures will be released at 5pm on Monday evening.

