Finland v Ireland: TV channel, kick-off time and squad news for World Cup qualifier

Ireland will be looking for their first win of their World Cup qualifying campaign when they travel to Helsinki to take on Finland on Tuesday afternoon.

The Girls in Green come into the game off the back of a defeat against Sweden last time out, with a Louise Quinn own-goal proving to be the difference between the sides at Tallaght Stadium.

This game, however, against Finland offers Vera Pauw’s side an opportunity to get their first points on the board of this qualification campaign.

Ireland have yet to reach a major tournament, but they went close last time – losing out to Ukraine in devastating fashion in their quest to reach the Euro 2021 finals. They will be hoping a result in Helsinki can help them achieve this dream.

Ireland v Finland.

Ireland have a mixed recent record against Finland, losing three of their last four games against the Finnish since 2013.

Their most recent, and only game away to Finland, saw the Girls in Green fall to a heavy 4-1 defeat in 2016 in the Cyprus Cup. Stephanie Roche scored the only goal of the game on that occasion.

Finland themselves have won their first two games of World Cup qualifying, defeating Slovakia and Georgia respectively. Against Georgia, however, they had to rely on two second-half goals to secure all three points away from home.

The hosts also have an impressive home record to defend themselves, winning three of their last five, and have only lost once at home since March 2020.

What TV channel can I watch the Ireland v Finland match on?

Ireland v Finland will be broadcast on RTÉ 2.

Build-up will begin at 4pm before the studio hands over to the commentary team in Helsinki in time for a 4.15pm kick-off. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

Ireland team news.

In terms of team news for Ireland, they come into the game with a clean bill of health, despite an initial scare for Denise O’Sullivan at the end of Thursday’s defeat against Sweden.

O’Sullivan picked up a suspected arm injury at the end of the Swedish loss, but she has been given the all clear to feature against Finland.

Amanda Budden, Éabha O’Mahony, Harriet Scott and Jessica Ziu will not travel to Finland, however, with the squad being reduced to a matchday 23.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland v Finland, Ireland wnt