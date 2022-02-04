Festy Ebosele inching closer to huge Serie A switch

A big move is getting closer for Festy Ebosele.

Ireland U21 winger Festy Ebosele is reportedly inching closer to a move away from Derby County, with Italian media suggesting that a move for the Enniscorthy teenager is ‘imminent’.

Ebosele was linked with a move away from Derby in the January transfer window, with County rejecting a bid from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest for their star man.

But a report from DiMarzio has claimed that Udinese have now got the powerful winger in for ‘medical examinations’ ahead of a proposed move.

A Serie A move in waiting?

Should he make the move to the Italian giants, he would follow in the path of James Abankwah, who has also decided to join the Serie A side.

Abankwah, however, is younger than Ebosele, but he has made a similar impact in his brief spell in senior football thus far.

As for Ebosele, however, he is only under contract at Pride Park until the end of the season, as the cash-strapped club continue to fight for their lives off the pitch.

Festy Ebosele is having a medical with Udinese, according to Sky Sports international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio. The others hurt, but this would be an absolute sickener. #dcfc #SaveDerbyCounty Link (in Italian): https://t.co/mDFYoFNI2f — Steve Bloomer’s Washing (@SteveBloomerPod) February 4, 2022

But should he end up leaving the Rams, Ebosele’s departure would only see the club receive a paltry Fifa compensation fee given he is under the age of 23.

His expected departure comes as Derby lost more players at the end of the January transfer window, with teenager Omari Kellyman “set to sign” for Aston Villa. That fee would only cost the Premier League side a measly £500,000.

Festy Ebosele.

And while Ebosele would have to wait until the end of the season to join Udinese, he will be hoping to impress at Derby County until he does eventually move on.

His rise at the club has been impressive, with his manager Wayne Rooney heaping praise on his lively winger just a fortnight ago.

“I’ve been really impressed with Festy [Ebosele], who came in with us during pre-season,” Rooney told his club’s in-house media team.

“Of course, he’s raw and he’s quick. He’s a handful to play against, and you have been able to see so many improvements in terms of his positioning.

“There’s so many of those players at the club. Luke Plange as well. You can go on and on with them all. It’s always a good feeling to that you’re helping a player to get better.”

