Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight named in Sky Sports’ best EFL Championship talents

by Andrew Dempsey
Jason Knight Leeds

More recognition for Ireland’s Derby duo.

Ireland’s Derby County duo of Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele have been named in Sky Sports’ best talents of the EFL Championship.

Both Knight and Ebosele have impressed at the Rams this season, helping Wayne Rooney’s side instill an ounce of belief towards their unlikely survival mission in the English second-tier.

And while they may not stay up, both Knight and Ebosele are likely to see their stock rise as the season progresses at Pride Park.

But with just 17 games left in the season, time is running out for Derby to pull off a miraculous survival mission.

Jason Knight.

Despite that, that is unlikely to deter Knight from continuing his tenacious game in the middle of the park for Rooney’s impressive young side.

In recent months, the former Cabinteely schoolboy has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs, including Leeds United and Burnley.

But it appears that the Irish international was keen to stay at Derby until the end of the season, rather than completing a move to the Premier League.

As a result, he is likely to continue his first-team development at Derby, who are relying on Knight’s dogged work-rate in the middle of the park throughout the season.

Festy Ebosele.

As for Ebosele, he too is attracting interest from bigger clubs amid Derby County’s perilous financial position.

Since the start of the season, the Enniscorthy teenager has impressed under Rooney at Derby, which in turn, has attracted interest from Serie A side Udinese.

But this latest acknowledgment for Ireland’s Derby duo comes at a time in which their contributions are being noticed on a far greater scale.

And while they remain at the club for now, it is likely that both will move on to pastures new in the summer.

