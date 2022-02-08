Ex-Premier League stars heap praise on Festy Ebosele in big Derby win

A big win for Derby.

Former Premier League stars Robert Earnshaw and Michael Dawson heaped praise on Ireland U21 Festy Ebosele after Derby’s vital win at home to Hull City.

Ebosele scored one, and grabbed an assist in an impressive win for the Rams, as they kept their slim survival hopes alive.

The Enniscorthy native’s performance comes amid Wayne Rooney’s comments saying that a move to Serie A giants Udinese was not ‘imminent’.

Festy Ebosele stars in big Derby win.

And while his goal was a welcome boost to the Rams, it was his contribution, and burning pace for Derby’s second goal that impressed Earnshaw and Dawson in front of the Sky cameras.

“This is brilliant,” Earnshaw said. “I mean, the throw-in was very easy. Derby kept the ball well. They play it down the right-hand side, and Ebosele is down there.

“Derby have got an iron grip on this game now!” The hosts double their lead as Tom Lawrence taps home from close range after some brilliant play on the wing from Festy Ebosele! ✨ pic.twitter.com/KW9jIStVao — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 8, 2022

“He recognises the space that is behind the full-back, and says ‘let’s have this dance’.

“The keeper obviously saves it but [Tom] Lawrence gets on the end of it, and it’s actually a great finish. I’ve got to give him a lot of credit because he has a lot to do.

“But this [from Ebosele] is brilliant. He recognises the space in behind. The defender got beat, and it was a good cross, but there was great improvisation from Lawrence. It’s a great flick and finish. But Ebosele did all the work.”

“It’s disappointing from Hull,” Dawson added. “It’s hard for Brandon Fleming who is up against Festy Ebosele. He is so quick.

“He will leave you for dead, and that’s what he did.. He almost says ‘I’m quicker than you’ with that little touch and then his cross.”

Derby County.

And while the win does not pull Derby out of the relegation places in the Championship, it does give them a sense of renewed hope in their fight for survival.

BRILLIANT finish from Festy Ebosele! 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 What a talent, what a performance 💚#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Ob2p5dwVcH — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 8, 2022

After a defeat against Huddersfield Town last time out, the Rams have now moved four points clear of bottom-placed Barnsley.

And next up for the Rams is an away trip to the Riverside Stadium, with Middlesbrough set to host Wayne Rooney’s resurgent side on Teeside.

Man of the Match Festy Ebosele enjoyed the best performance of his career so far tonight… ⚽️ One goal

🅰️ One assist

📊 80% pass completion

✅ 2 tackles completed

⚔️ 2 aerial duals won

💪 2 fouls won

🔫 2 shots

⭐️ 1 majestic celebration#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/4yIoffn75f — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) February 8, 2022

But Ebosele’s contributions, and goal against Hull City is a telling reminder that Derby are not going down without a fight.

