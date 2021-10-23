FAI Cup: Darragh Burns sends St Patrick’s Athletic into Aviva decider against Bohs

Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic reach the FAI Cup final.

A brilliant individual display from St Patrick’s Athletic winger Darragh Burns sent St Patrick’s Athletic into the FAI Cup final with a dramatic 3-1 win against Dundalk last night.

The Saints, who were looking to reach their first FAI Cup final since 2014, denied Dundalk their seventh cup final appearance in a row, and they will be joined by Bohemians in the final.

Bohs too secured a dramatic win of their own, as Georgie Kelly’s 88th-minute winner proved to be the difference between Bohs and Waterford at Dalymount Park.

Darragh Burns lights up Richmond Park in the FAI Cup.

Teenager Burns came to the fore for St Patrick’s Athletic with a delightful goal and assist in front of almost 5,000 fans in Inchicore as he rounded off a fine evening for the Saints.

The Athletic took a first-half lead through Scotsman Billy King, with the ex-Hearts winger cracking a low effort on goal under the palms of Dundalk keeper Peter Cherrie.

Dundalk, did level before the break, however, with Patrick Hoban profiting on a James Abankwah mistake to slot the ball past Liverpool loanee Viteslav Jaros.

But the Saints retook the lead in the second half with a superb Matty Smith finish after an exquisite through ball from Burns.

The soon to be Ireland underage international then capped off his fine evening with a cheeky dink over Cherrie to end the game as a contest late on, sending the Saints to their first cup final since 2014.

Georgie Kelly sends Bohemians into the FAI Cup final.

Perhaps not as entertaining, but Bohs also found their way into the FAI Cup final after seeing off Waterford in front of a sold-out Dalymount Park.

Kelly made amends for a poor penalty miss in the first half as he got on the end of a Promise Omochere cross into the penalty area to send Keith Long’s side into the final.

Waterford, however, finished the nine-men as their cup campaign ground to a heartbreaking halt in Dublin 7. They do have a chance to make up for that defeat in the league, although, as they look to ensure Premier Division survival.

