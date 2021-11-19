FAI Cup Final: Shelbourne eye a remarkable double at the expense of Wexford Youths

An intriguing contest awaits at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday evening.

Shelbourne and Wexford Youths will be looking to do battle in the FAI Cup final on Sunday evening at Tallaght Stadium, as the Reds look to secure an unlikely double.

Last weekend, Shels stunned Peamount United to claim the league title in dramatic fashion, by beating Youths at Tolka Park.

But Sunday’s game grants Wexford an opportunity to win another trophy at the expense of Shels in front of the RTE cameras.

Shelbourne v Wexford Youths.

While also winning the league title, Shels come into this game off the back of a hard-fought semi-final win at home to Galway WFC, the side who helped them to the league title last week.

A Noelle Murray wondergoal proved to be the difference between the sides on that occasion at Tolka Park in a 1-0 win.

Wexford Youths on the other hand come into the game following an impressive 3-1 win away to Peamount United at Greenogue.

A brace from Kylie Murphy and a Lynn Marie Grant goal ensured that Youths would stun Peas on the road after Aine O’Gorman levelled for the hosts.

This is also their first time back in an FAI Cup final since 2019, as they saw off Peamount in a 3-2 thriller at the Aviva Stadium.

Wexford, who were managed by Tom Elmes at the time won the game with goals from Murphy and Lauren Kelly setting them on their way to an unlikely success.

Sunday’s game will be Shelbourne’s first appearance in the FAI Cup final since 2016, where they defeated Youths 5-0 at the Aviva Stadium.

The 2021 EVOKE.ie FAI Cup Final takes place on Sunday, November 21 in Tallaght Stadium. Kick-off is at 5.30 pm at the Dublin 24 venue and will be aired on RTE 2.

