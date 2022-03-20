FA Cup semi-final draw in full as Man City and Chelsea learn fate

The FA Cup semi-final draw has been made.

The FA Cup semi-final draw has been made and it has pitted Manchester City against Liverpool or Nottingham Forest.

That fixture was confirmed after Manchester City romped their way into the last-four of the competition on Sunday afternoon. Elsewhere, Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace.

Securing a 4-1 win away to Premier League opponents Southampton, Guardiola’s side eased through after an early scare, with Phil Foden’s second-half strike proving to be key.

FA Cup semi-final draw:

Meanwhile, Chelsea reached the FA Cup semi-final by virtue of their commanding 2-0 win away to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

The Blues were rarely in danger against their Championship opponents, with first-half goals from Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku setting them on their way.

The win also came against the backdrop of sanctions being placed against the club, as a result of Roman Abramovich’s current ownership.

Wembley Bound Blues! 🏟@ChelseaFC put an end to @Boro‘s brilliant run in this season’s campaign, as an early flurry of goals secured the Blues’ fifth #EmiratesFACup semi-final spot in six years! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pMiQsLtpFl — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 19, 2022

That, however, is expected to ease with the imminent sale of the club expected in the coming days and weeks.

Crystal Palace also ensured their spot in the last-four thanks to a totally dominant 4-0 win at home to Everton at Selhurst Park.

Goals from Will Hughes, Marc Guehi, Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta helped the Eagles to a big win against a ‘worrying’ Everton side.

When will the Semi-Final ties be played?

The FA Cup Semi-Finals will be played at Wembley Stadium, with ties taking place on either Saturday 16th or Sunday 17th April.

Fixture details and times will be confirmed in due course.

Fixtures in full.

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest/Liverpool.

Chelsea v Crystal Palace.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FA Cup