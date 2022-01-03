Exclusive: Championship high-flyers Bournemouth join chase for Ireland U21 keeper David Odumosu

David Odumosu is raising eyebrows across the water.

Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth are understood to be targeting a January transfer swoop for Ireland U21 goalkeeper David Odumosu.

Odumosu, who has been linked with a move to Aberdeen and Dundee United already, is out of contract following a recent season with Drogheda United.

And as a result, Pundit Arena understands that the Cherries have enquired about the possibility of bringing the shot-stopper in later this month.

Currently, Scott Parker’s side have an Irish keeper on their books in Mark Travers, but they will be looking to add some depth to their goalkeeping department as they reach the business end of the season.

In addition to Bournemouth’s interest, League of Ireland side Shelbourne have also shown an interest in signing the young keeper, with new boss Damien Duff interested in bringing him to Tolka Park.

Last year, Odumosu was a virtual ever-present for the Drogs on their way to top-flight survival.

Competing with former Celtic keeper Colin McCabe as first-choice at Head in The Game Park, the 20-year-old made 31 appearances out of a possible 36 last season.

🧤 David Odumosu appreciation post 💪 Take a look back at the best saves from our #⃣2⃣3⃣ on Friday 👏 🟣🔵 #WeAreDrogs #OurTownOurClub pic.twitter.com/kk76VLj8a2 — Drogheda United F.C. (@DroghedaUnited) September 15, 2021

That follows his breakthrough campaign in 2020 with the Drogs, playing every minute of their league-winning First Division season.

Of course, that move came shortly after his departure from Dundalk’s U19s, where he was deemed surplus to requirements at Oriel Park.

But he since dusted himself off to make the move to Drogheda, where he has excelled ever since making his move complete.

This latest cross-channel interest comes in a year where he was already on trial in the UK with Watford – before opting to stay in the League of Ireland.

During the 2021 season, Odumosu earned himself numerous Ireland U21 call-ups, and in turn, establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in the country.

