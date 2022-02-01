Ex-Ireland U21 takes up new role at Premier League Brighton

A new role for the Dubliner.

Former Ireland U21 international Gary Dicker has been appointed as Brighton & Hove Albion’s U18s coach, having only confirmed his retirement last week.

Dicker, 35, called it quits on his playing days after playing in the League of Ireland, England, and in Scotland during his career.

He was most recently player-coach with Brighton’s U23s, before taking up his new role with the Seagulls’ U18 set-up.

In doing so, he will be part of a coaching ticket that will aid several young stars at the club, including Irish trio Killian Cahill, Andrew Moran and Leigh Kavanagh.

Gary Dicker takes up new role with Brighton.

Previously, Dicker was part of a backroom team with Brighton’s U23s, helping to develop Ireland U21 international Evan Ferguson.

“You don’t get opportunities that come up like this very often,” the 35-year-old said after he was appointed to his new role.

“I had a conversation with [academy manager] John Morling in December and I had to make a hard choice. I was loving what I was doing with the U23s, but I couldn’t turn down the role I am now doing, especially having not been back at the club too long.

“It’s been a good transition, a lot of footballers talk about going from a player to a coach as a scary one but for me it wasn’t.”

His previous role, however, saw him wind down his playing career, to a degree, while beginning to dip his toes into coaching on a more full-time basis.

“The role I was in previously with in the under-23s [as over-age player-coach] allowed me to wind down from playing and I got used to not having to have the mindset of a player every day,” he added.

“Physically I feel fine, mentally I knew I was ready to make the change. I have known for a long time that I wanted to move into coaching after I finished playing, so I was ready for it.

“To be at a club like this early in my coaching career is a great thing. It’s ahead of where I expected to be at this point.”

Gary Dicker.

After beginning his career with UCD, Dicker made the move cross-channel to join Stockport County in 2007.

Following a stint with County, he went on to have further spells at Brighton, Carlisle United, Rochdale and Crawley Town, before then joining Scottish side Kilmarnock.

Officially retired and hanging up the boots. A big thank you to all the clubs, fans, players, staff and managers I’ve played with and played for. I’ve lived the dream….doing something I’ve loved day in, day out. Thank you 🙌🏼 — Gary Dicker (@gary_dicker) January 25, 2022

And that proved to be his last club where he played senior first-team football, leaving at the end of last season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brighton and hove albion, Gary Dicker, Premier League