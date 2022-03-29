Ex-Ireland international heaps praise on Ireland U21 starlet Mipo Odubeko

High praise for Mipo Odubeko.

Ex-Ireland senior, and U21 international Stephen Kelly has lumped praise on Mipo Odubeko, after he was handed his first start for the Boys in Green at U21 level.

Odubeko has come in for much scrutiny in recent times over his apparent unwillingness to commit to Ireland, with Nigeria and England both touted as potential nations for him to embark on his international career with.

But he has committed to Ireland in recent times, with Jim Crawford rewarding him with a start against Sweden having done so.

“I think he has got great potential..”

Crawford worked with Odubeko previously, before he was involved with the Ireland underage set-up, so perhaps it was no surprise to see him handed a start at the first opportunity to do so.

And speaking before Ireland’s crunch U21 European Qualifier away to Sweden, Kelly heaped praise on Odubeko for his talents shown from an early age.

That is, however, against the backdrop of a very talented crop of Irish underage players coming through in the forward department, including JJ Kayode and Evan Ferguson.

“Jim has alluded to it that it’s one of the biggest games in our U21 history and I agree with him”@ShamrockRovers boss Stephen Bradley and @StephenKelly_2 preview the #IRLU21 qualifier against Sweden Watch live on @RTE2 & @RTEplayer: https://t.co/m7KcSQyuOK #COYBIG #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/AgSE7X5pbw — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) March 29, 2022

“Evan Ferguson was there, as was JJ Kayode, and all these young lads,” Kelly began. “They have been doing really well, so he has had to bide his time a little bit.

“But he’s doing well in League One at the moment with Doncaster Rovers. I think he has got great potential. He’s been through the league’s in England..

“But his pace will push teams back, and offers a penetration which you can’t always get.”

Since his move to Doncaster Rovers on loan, Odubeko has played 11 games in League One for the Dons, although he has yet to score.

