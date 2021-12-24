Burnley v Everton called off as Covid-19 wreaks havoc on the Premier League schedule

Another one bites the dust.

The Premier League has confirmed the postponement of Everton’s Premier League fixture away to Burnley on St Stephen’s Day, amid a Covid-19 outbreak within the Toffees’ squad.

In a statement issued this morning, the Premier League confirmed that they ‘regrettably’ approved Everton’s request to postpone the game.

As a result, the game has now become the second Premier League game to fall foul of Covid-19 for the St. Stephen’s Day round of fixtures.

Burnley v Everton postponed.

“The Premier League Board has this morning regrettably approved Everton’s request to postpone their Boxing Day away fixture at Burnley,” a statement read.

“Everton were due to travel to Turf Moor to play on Sunday, at 15:00 GMT. The Board reviewed the club’s request today to postpone the match following further injuries to their squad.

“They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfil their fixture this weekend as a result of an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.

“The Board this morning was able to make its decision in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their fans. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption caused to those supporters’ festive plans.

“The League is aware that the decisions this week to postpone three matches on Boxing Day will disappoint supporters, and understands their frustrations at a special time of year when fans look forward to attending and watching football games.”

Premier League fixture chaos.

The postponement of this game comes just one day after Everton boss Raf Benitez took aim at the Premier League for not postponing the game.

“With the injuries and the positives we had we were expecting that the game would be postponed,” Benitez said.

“Now I have to think about if I have 11 players fit and where can I put them, so I am really surprised that we are playing this game.

“The problem is we have nine outfield players available plus three keepers and after we have to bring in five young players who are not even 21 years old. It seems that they have enough experience to play in the Premier League.”

As it stands, all the other top-flight games are set to go ahead on St. Stephen’s Day, but that is subject to change.

