‘Worrying’ Everton slammed after dire FA Cup defeat

A tough day for Everton.

Everton were dumped out of the FA Cup in devastating fashion on Sunday afternoon, losing 4-0 away to a slick Crystal Palace side at Selhurst Park.

The Toffees, however, started the game well, but were eventually blown away by their South London opponents in the last-eight of the cup.

As a result of their heavy defeat, Everton head into the international break with only a relegation dogfight to look forward to upon their return to action.

“You can see that they don’t believe, there’s no confidence in this side at all..”

And in their defeat, Everton skipper Seamus Coleman was taken off with just under 20 minutes to play in the English capital.

Speaking after the game on BBC 5 Live, former Chelsea midfielder Karen Carney hit out at another dismal display from the Toffees.

“Everton were front-footed in the first 15 minutes, they pressed and then they just fell apart,” she explained.

“At half-time, being 2-0 down, the next goal is the most important one and all their heads were down and nothing galvanised them.

“Throughout the game there were massive holes and Frank Lampard is trying to plug gaps and chop and change and they weren’t cohesive.

“You can see that they don’t believe, there’s no confidence in this side at all. It is worrying.

“All credit to Crystal Palace, a brilliant performance and it could’ve been a lot more than four.”

While being knocked out of the FA Cup is a blow, it does at least give Everton an opportunity to refocus the minds on their top-flight survival push.

But it will be the manner of their defeat which holds the most concern to Frank Lampard’s team.

They return to action after the international break with a crucial fixture against West Ham on Sunday, April 3rd. Kick-off is at 2pm.

