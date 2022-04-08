Everton handed Seamus Coleman boost ahead of Man United showdown

A boost for the Toffees.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that Seamus Coleman is in line to feature for his side ahead of their crunch Premier League outing at home to Manchester United on Saturday.

Coleman missed out on the Toffees’ last two league games, which both ended up in defeats.

But he is expected to return to the fold for Everton this weekend, with their relegation fears beginning to mount.

As per a press release issued on the Everton website, the club confirmed that their skipper is set to return ahead of their biggest game of the season.

That is after he was left on the bench in Wednesday’s loss away to Burnley, although he was not going to feature after a recent illness. Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek is ineligible to play due to his loan agreement.

“The right-back is available for the United game, however, along with Delph, who was also among the substitutes at Turf Moor after recovering from a thigh problem,” it read.

“[Yerry] Mina is not ready to feature in Saturday’s match as he continues his rehabilitation from a quadriceps injury, but Lampard hopes to be able to call on the Colombian when Leicester visit Goodison in just under a fortnight.

“Michael Keane and Allan are available for the United game after serving suspensions.”

While Coleman’s return will be a boost, it does come at a time in which Everton are in dire straits in the Premier League.

For the first time in decades, the Toffees are on the brink of top-flight relegation following a dismal loss away to Burnley on Wednesday evening.

Frank Lampard provides a team news update ahead of #EVEMUN… Watch live: https://t.co/cGXU6gDF5a pic.twitter.com/sgH2CLKDC0 — Everton (@Everton) April 8, 2022

But they do have an opportunity at least to bounce back and give their survival hunt some much-needed momentum against Man United at Goodison Park. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.

