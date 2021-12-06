Everton issue Rafa Benitez future update as Marcel Brands confirms departure from Goodison Park

An interesting statement from Everton.

Premier League strugglers Everton have confirmed that they have parted ways with Director of Football Marcel Brands, and have also issued an update on the future of first-team manager Rafa Benitez.

On Sunday night, the Toffees confirmed that they ended Brand’s tenure at Goodison Park, with the former PSV Eindhoven man leaving after a near three-and-a-half year stint at the club.

His departure, however, poses fresh questions surrounding the future of Benitez, but the club have quashed any talk of the former Liverpool boss leaving, for now.

Rafa Benitez future update.

In a statement issued late on Sunday night, Everton Football Club said the following.

“Everton Football Club can confirm that Marcel Brands has left his post as Director of Football,” they said.

“Brands joined Everton from PSV Eindhoven in June 2018 and was appointed to the Club’s Board in 2019.

“The Owner and Directors would like to thank Marcel for the service he has given to the Club over the past three and a half years and wish him well for his future.”

Everton Football Club can confirm that Marcel Brands has left his post as Director of Football. — Everton (@Everton) December 5, 2021

As a result of Brand’s departure, the club said that they will now instigate a full strategic review of their ‘football structure’.

“A strategic review of the football structure will now take place which will inform the best model for the Club to proceed with in the long-term,” they add.

“In the meantime, the Owner and Board of Directors will continue to provide our manager, Rafa Benitez, with their full support.”

Rafa Benitez’s Everton future.

While this is a public show of support for Benitez, this comes at a time when the pressure is mounting on his tenure at Goodison Park.

Everton are winless since September, and are starting to look nervously over their shoulders as a potential relegation dogfight looms.

And while they may have too much quality within their squad to get dragged into one, the threat remains for now.

Tonight, they host Arsenal – with the Toffees having an edge over a Mikel Arteta Arsenal side, winning their last two games in a row against the Gunners.

Kick-off is on Monday evening at 8pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, Rafa benitez